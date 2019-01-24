Border wall: Letters to the editor, Feb. 1, 2019

Soldiers at Base Camp Donna in Texas, near the southern border with Mexico, on Nov. 8, 2018. The Pentagon is poised to send at least 2,000 more active-duty troops to the southwestern border, Defense Department officials said Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, deployments that have already cost the military hundreds of millions of dollars and thrust the department into the center of the debate over border security and President Trump’s proposed wall. TAMIR KALIFA NYT