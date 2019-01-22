Terry Slatic controversy: Letters to the editor, Jan. 29, 2019

No ‘hot head’ needed on board
Terry Slatic handled the situation at Bullard very poorly. It seemed that he was a “hot head” looking for a confrontation. Even if the student said something, Slatic had the opportunity to de-escalate the situation or ignore it, but that’s not what he did. Instead he decided to confront the situation by escalating it.
Do we need this kind of person on the school board? I don’t think so. Any police officer knows that to calm a situation down is not to escalate the confrontation, which is what he did. Some have said he can be good on the board. I “beg” to differ. He should resign. We don’t need a “hot head” on the board.
Richard Lacy, Fresno
School board trustee goes rogue
I disagree Mr. Warzawski (Jan. 27): Yes, Fresno Unified needs dedicated people as board members, but not like (Terry) Slatic.
Then you say “Fresno doesn’t need a rogue board member.” Yes, he’s “rogue.” You got that right. This board member, Slatic, does not have ultimate authority over anyone! In particular, our students. Whatever was transpired verbally, especially from the Bullard student, there’s absolutely no excuse for what I witnessed on camera. None! No excuse for Slatic’s behavior.
This man is not a team player. Team players don’t react in this way.
He served in Afghanistan? Good for him. He has served our country and I’m grateful for men who serve our country, but don’t come back to the U.S. like you’re some kind of king who can bully his way around.
I’m grateful that our superintendent of schools, Bob Nelson, is standing up to the bully. Mr. Nelson has many children of his own and I doubt that he has any patience for such behavior.
Steps need to be taken to create a Fresno school board filled with compassion and understanding for every student.
Donna Hudson, Fresno
Remembering fun at Romain Playground
When I was young, I used to always enjoy Romain Playground as it was just a few blocks from my boyhood home. I was grateful for it and so were the kids in my neighborhood.
Sadly, some kids burned it down. It’s too bad there was no nighttime security. If the building is ever replaced, I would suggest a deterrent that is more effective than security cameras because now it will probably cost a lot more to insure a new building if, in fact, one is ever built.
Ronald E. Bock, Clovis
Israel needs America’s prayers
Several churches in Fresno/Clovis have just completed 21 days of prayer and fasting. Every other week I hear about some local Christian church sending missions to India, Burma or Mexico. This is commendable. Not once have I heard any Christian church pray for Israel. Isn’t Israel the root of Christianity?
Since Biblical times, hating Jews is the way of the world. Dozens of nations have set this as their policy. Stop pretending anti-Semitic rhetoric is not openly promoted at the United Nations. Don’t make believe you don’t know which nations we’re talking about. People make maps of the world that omit Israel. For a shocker, try searching online for “Anti-Semitic Cartoon Contest” (yes there is such a thing!). You’ll have a hard time believing what you see.
You may wonder what does this have to do with Christian churches in Clovis/Fresno? Glad you ask. Pastors can send money and missions to Third World countries but they can not take 30 seconds to open or close a service by praying for Israel. What happened to Genesis 12:3?
Robert Havay, Clovis
