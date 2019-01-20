Border wall: Letters to the editor, Jan. 28, 2019

In this Dec. 3, 2018 photo, migrants are escorted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they are detained after climbing over the border wall from Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, to San Ysidro, Calif. The Trump administration expects to launch a policy that forces people seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts, an official said, marking one of the most significant changes to the immigration system of Donald Trump's presidency. Rebecca Blackwell AP file