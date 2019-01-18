Rashida Tlaib: Letters to the editor, Jan. 26, 2019

Bad language from congresswoman
Wow, wow and wow! OMG! Did everybody hear what happened?
First Palestinian-American woman ever elected to Congress, Rashida Tlaib, first day on the job, at the reception for the Move On campaign, used profanity against President Trump. No wonder her name is ..AIB, (”shame” in Palestinian).
As a Palestinian-Armenian-American, I must admit even Palestinians don’t approve that kind of language from a woman.
How about Americans? How about U.S. Congress? Is there rule of conducts for federal employees? I strongly believe the Congress must pass a House bill — any representative who trashes fellow elected official with profanity must kicked out from the people’s house and go home immediately! This crazy woman must pay for her vulgarity and ignorance. We, American taxpayers, must be out of our minds to pay for these kinds of people to live on our expense and make decisions on our behalf. This is workplace violence. This is not freedom of speech! And she is not a comedian.
Without any doubt in my mind she, the congresswoman from Michigan, insulted more than 60 million Americans who voted for lawfully elected 45th U.S. President.
Enough is enough!
Astine Zadourian, Fowler
Out with the Dems, this writer says
Impeach Nancy Pelosi, impeach Rashida Tlaib, impeach the far-left radical Democrat Party!
Jim Henry, Fresno
Costa good leader in shutdown
I am writing to applaud Rep. Jim Costa for requesting his pay be withheld during the current government shutdown. I completely agree that “there should not be special rules for members of Congress.”
Members of Congress with integrity should take a cue from Costa and request their pay be withheld. Such withholdings may provide insight into the plight of individuals who merely want to do their job and receive appropriate compensation.
One could argue that for some wealthy members these withholdings would merely be a token gesture; nevertheless, certain gestures are still welcome. Political stunts are not, but that is an entirely different letter.
I thank Rep. Jim Costa for his leadership.
Steven J. Graham, Fresno
Key law will help with Alzheimer’s
As a volunteer Alzheimer’s advocate, I am proud to represent the nearly 14,000 Fresno County residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and the nearly 40,000 people who care for them. Federal officials made history recently when the bipartisan BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act was signed into law. Reps. Nunes and Valadao and Sens. Feinstein and Harris all co-sponsored the bill, which shows how truly bipartisan the Alzheimer’s cause is, and I thank them very much for it.
The BOLD Act will implement a nationwide public health approach to Alzheimer’s. It authorizes grant funding for state health departments and “centers of excellence” to educate communities on Alzheimer’s warning signs, how to get diagnosed, and effective caregiver interventions. Early detection allows families to plan for the future, while preventing hospitalizations. This will lower the health-care costs associated with Alzheimer’s, our nation’s most expensive disease.
As a former caregiver to my aunt, a current caregiver to my mother-in-law, and as someone who works in the residential care setting, I’ve seen firsthand what a difference an early diagnosis can make. Alzheimer’s may not be curable, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do to intervene. For more information about Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org.
Grace Robinson-Whipple, Fresno
Comments