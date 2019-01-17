Trump like a terrorist: Letters to the editor, Jan. 25, 2019

Trump is acting like a terrorist
Trump is holding the U.S. government hostage until his demand for a wall is met. He is not much different than a terrorist. The U.S. has a policy of not negotiating with terrorists for hostages. He is a bully who cannot be trusted. If the Democrats give in and agree to his demand, he will continue to make more ultimatums.
Let’s not forget Trump’s ego always comes first and America comes second.
Ryoichi Morita, Coarsegold
America is in the danger zone
As the midpoint of Donald Trump’s presidency approaches, no rational person would deny that Mr. Trump exhibits traits of a psychologically damaged individual afflicted with severe personality disorder. Space does not permit a listing of instances which justify this conclusion; suffice to say multiple examples of disturbing behavior are well-documented.
A president with mental issues directly responsible for the security of our nation is frightening, and was tenable only because of the presence of Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense. As others who have found it impossible to serve this president, Gen. Mattis is now gone; with his departure we have lost the sense of security afforded by his competent leadership in that vitally important position.
An unstable president, inexperienced individuals in cabinet positions, authoritarian dictators relentlessly impacting our world — this amounts to an extremely dangerous and volatile situation, which demands that Congress exercise its constitutionally mandated responsibility to oversee and limit the impulses of an erratic president. As conscientious citizens, it is imperative we recognize that our democracy is in peril, and it is our indisputable duty to communicate our concern to our respective legislators. Please act today — your country needs your voice, now more than ever.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
DMV visit turned out to be great
Oh my, the dreaded DMV appointment to renew my driver’s license. We have all heard the stories of long lines, rude people and waiting for hours only to be told you have to come back. Not true.
My experience at the Fresno branch on Olive Avenue was great. My appointment was for 9 a.m. Arrived 15 min. early. Within five min. I was called up. The young lady who helped me was helpful beyond words. She took me step by step on all the paperwork. Next, eye test, passed; followed by the written test, again passed. Also filled out the forms for the Ca. Real ID. Again I was helped by another DMV assistant.
This was a great experience. Fresno DMV Olive Branch, you were all great.
Luis S. Pannarale, Fresno
World is hostile now, build the wall
There needs to be an honest discussion regarding the need of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Why is this even a problem in a country that has always been welcoming to immigrants?
Why do we need fences around our homes, burglar alarms, cameras, locks on our gates, homes and fuse boxes? It is because the world has changed dramatically and people now believe they deserve to come here illegally, disrespecting our boundaries, stealing our identities, bringing drugs and using children to get into this country.
There seems to be a victim mentality, which they believe excuses them from following the laws of this country they claim were made by “European colonists who stole their country, raping and enslaving them,” without ever admitting or taking responsibility for these same atrocities in the country of their ancestors and here in the U.S.
Joyce Bjerk, Fresno
