Sanctuary state problems: Letters to the editor, Jan. 23, 2019

Reaping the result of sanctuary status
Do the citizens of California realize what happened? An illegal killed a police officer (four other illegals aided and abetted his escape) and had you, as a legal citizen, given information on his two prior DUI convictions to ICE about his illegal status, you could have gone to jail and he would be still running around free. (California Attorney General Xavier) Becerra stated he would prosecute anyone in the state who cooperated with ICE , based on his “sanctuary state,” not mine. (Former Gov. Jerry) Brown appointed him, you elected him. He is pandering for more votes, bad mouthing PG&E and still protecting more illegals.
You reap what you sow.
Steve Botos, Fresno
Laity needed to oversee the church
I support Joan Spevak’s recommendation (1/2/19) that more laity be involved in the administration of the Catholic Diocese of Fresno. I would expand this recommendation to include the global Catholic Church, which is facing many critical issues in its administration throughout the world. It is my hope that Pope Francis gives serious consideration to convening Vatican 111 to include men and women laity along with clergy, in order to provide a more inclusive broader, perspective in dealing with these issues.
Joan W. Christenson, Fresno
Ominous future if history ignored
It is time to stop denying the comparisons between Nazi Germany and a possible future for the United States. Not everyone in Hitler's time loved him, but he was able to take his nation and have it destroyed and turned into ruble. No nation is safe from that scenario if the people give in to a tyrant. World War II is far removed from the consciousness of the current generation, but as the saying goes, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Have some people become too complacent, and too satisfied in their level of comfort? Or is it that they just cling to an ideology no matter who the leader is? I just hope that these people will awaken from the deep slumber that they have found themselves in, and see what the future holds if they fail to act.
Gary Dashjian, Clovis
College costs a lot, TV much cheaper
I think college is hilarious. You get some facts, but only one instructor saddled with their personal bias, prejudice and — if they are passionate — one’s tweeting. Screw you, I am a tenured college professor making 100K per year and this is what I really believe. The college of Roseanne, perhaps.
My continuing education is one of TV. Documentaries, followed by only a furlong of subtitled foreign films. Economically, I am not 40K in debt for a job this old broad couldn’t get anyway, and for a moderate annual fee, TV college is so easy. Pick something you are interested in and TV does the work. Interested in that? How about this! I now have 20 different instructors with actual facts.
At college you sit because you desperately need those life-affirming credits. TV lets you move around, do chores and prepare that healthy meal. Older Americans have screwed younger Americans with a mindset that is so financially destructive. Baby boomers are all about climate change. Really? That destruction is already here, globally. Day late, dollar short. Kids don’t care — trying to pay off college.
Linda Marie, Clovis
