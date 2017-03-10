Jerry Brown and neglect: Letters to the editor, Jan. 22, 2019

Jerry Brown majored on the minors
Thank you for printing the commentary from Dan Walters on Jerry Brown’s legacy. It was a thorough recap of the 16 years Californians will never get back. To summarize, in Brown’s first eight years he favored the Sierra Club and neglected our forests. In his last eight years he favored sanctuary cities and neglected California citizens’ safety. He majored on the minors and gave favor to special interest groups at the expense of common sense.
On side note, we are now paying a double gas-tax with no accountability on how the first was being spent.
In 1983 chants of “never again” rang throughout the state, but, we have short memories. Get ready for Brown 3.0.
Jim Atrat, Clovis
Please don’t use the s-word anymore
There’s that scary word again. What is it about socialism that makes people afraid? People who lived through the cold war were told that communism was socialism and believed the government was going to take away their wealth. Think a bit. The government gives our tax money to industrial farmers to not grow certain crops. Socialism? The government gives our tax money to oil companies to search for oil. Socialism? Cities give our tax money to hospital emergency rooms. Socialism?
People who fear socialism are confused and afraid. They are already living in a socialist system.
David Des Roches, Fresno
Too many trees, too much fire
This is the most stupid thing I have ever seen in my 82 years where PG&E is up for murder charges and the entire blame for all the terrible fires we have witnessed lately. The blame should be put where it belongs. Blame goes to the environmentalists and the U.S. Forestry Service, who really dropped the ball, big time.
Recently an expert in forest tree numbers per acre stated it should be 15 trees per acre. The federal government, due to its unwillingness to do its job, has allowed 200 trees per acre. With that many trees per acre is it any wonder the fire went so fast through all these homes and businesses and killed so many innocent people . Now whose fault is this really? Wow.
Don Meacham, Fresno
Warren for president a fraud
Sen. Liz Warren, aka Fauxcahontas, has announced an exploratory committee to help determine her plans for the 2020 presidential election. What does this mean?
It means the fraud will use other people’s money, while she does nothing, to play another game with America. Has this woman ever ponied up any of her own bank for anything?
She lied about her heritage to get breaks in academia, she’s accomplished nothing in politics while on the public dime, and now she’ll exploit others and their money to pursue her self-serving lifestyle and ambitions. My guess is, if she hasn’t already, she’ll probably lazily help someone write a book about her faux struggles if she follows the typical pattern. Few will buy, but some publisher will give her a lot of money for another easy payday. My advice: mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be fake Indians or fake anythings; it’s pathetic to watch.
Brian Murray, Auberry
Comments