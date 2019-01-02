FUSD Trustee Slatic: Letters to the editor, Jan. 20, 2019

Slatic acted just like a bully
Terry Slatic’s behavior regarding a Bullard High School student is unacceptable. He has no authority to discipline a child nor does he have the training necessary for interacting with a child in an educational setting.
Slatic initiated contact and was the aggressor in the altercation. His explanation for his actions is that he and his colleague felt there was a threat of violence coming from the student. Upon first glance and also after further study, the video released by FUSD does not bear this out. In fact the opposite appears true. Only after the student spoke did Slatic pause, walk back to question and then grab and shove the student. His movements were threatening.
Had a teacher behaved in this way he would already be placed on administrative leave. Slatic is a bully and was spoiling for a fight. This is unacceptable behavior in any elected official, let alone one entrusted to influence the education of our children. The position is called trustee. Can Slatic be trusted when this is his response to a student? This bullying behavior is untenable and FUSD must assess whether these are the values we want as an example for our children and act accordingly.
Celeste Johnson, Fresno
Trust of trustee called to question
The reputation of the Bullard High School trustee district is at risk. It is imperative to put the incident with Maj. Slatic and a student on the agenda for review. Until there is a review, it is also imperative that Slatic not be allowed on any campus or in any event and or situation where students are.
I saw the video. It is quite clear he physically approached the student first.
Additionally, it is horrifying to hear some media (KMJ especially) trying the student in their on-air court. Without any evidence at all, listeners called the station to offer their view that the student is mentally diminished!
What about a fully grown adult, former Marine and now a school board trustee official who approaches a student and tries to rip his backpack off? What responsibility does he have?
Even if (and it’s an “if” until proven otherwise) the student threatened him, Slatic’s response is abominable. And if Slatic was threatened, how is it he then casually sauntered off without calling for police help?
I’m regretful this man won for many reasons: He has fulfilled the fears I had prior to the election so early in his trusteeship.
Trust? Hardly!
Doreen Nagle, Fresno
Zero tolerance for Slatic’s actions
Fresno Unified’s Zero Tolerance Policy reads as thus: “Students who possess and/or commit the actions listed under the Zero Tolerance Policy will be immediately suspended and recommended for expulsion, unless the circumstances show that expulsion is inappropriate. The Board of Education declares that Fresno Unified School District have a Zero Tolerance Policy on:
“Caused, attempted to cause or threatened to cause serious physical injury to another person, willfully used force or violence upon person of another, except in self-defense.”
Since school board trustee Terry Slatic violated the district’s policy, I suggest he be immediately suspended and recommend for expulsion by the voters. Any student’s concurrent violation of the policy should not excuse Slatic’s violation.
To do otherwise is to make a mockery of the zero tolerance concept, and endanger any respect students are expected to have for it, placing students and teachers at risk.
Richard Moore, Fresno
Slatic does not understand role
When I served on the Fresno County Grand Jury 2008-09, we investigated similar problems at Golden Plains USD to those Fresno Unified School District is having with new board member, Terry Slatic. We noted in our report that the California School Board Association provides very clear guidelines for conduct of board members, including understanding distinctions between board and staff roles, refraining from performing management functions that are the responsibility of the superintendent and staff, and understanding that authority rests with the board as a whole and not the individuals.
Micromanagement, usurping the authority and duties of staff and the superintendent resulted in rapid turnover of superintendents, low morale of staff and weakened opportunities for students’ learning at Golden Plains USD. Hopefully Slatic just hasn’t had the necessary training to understand his duties. Hopefully Superintendent Nelson and the other board members will not allow him to disrupt the performance of their important duties. Hopefully Slatic will be able to perform his duties. He is failing them badly right now.
Marilyn Watts, Fresno
Used to commands being obeyed
Terry Slatic’s problem is simple. He was a major. Not a drum major, a military major. He is used to having his commands obeyed. In his mind the only people who don’t are colonels and generals. Civilians are the great unwashed. This is not a bad thing. The kid at Bullard was lucky he was not dealing with the zebra sleeved ex-marine who taught the major in basic training how to march a wooly booger to the latrine on his hands and knees. “Hut one wooly booger whoo!” “Hut two wooly booger..”
Michael Schiebelhut, Visalia
Positive environment is best course
The recent incident at Bullard High School involving Maj. Slatic needs to be a serious concern for the parents and citizens of the Bullard area. As a newly elected member of the Fresno Unified School Board, this man needs to follow the guidelines for board members. Hopefully, board President Claudia Cazares will see that he is properly in-serviced for his new position and understands his responsibility to our school district. The district is quite different from a Marine boot camp!
We are very fortunate to have a superintendent at this time who understands the needs of children. Bob Nelson is well liked and respected by teachers, parents, students, and the community. We need to support his efforts in creating a positive, happy environment where all can benefit, teachers and students alike.
Maj. Slatic would benefit from such an environment as well, and perhaps his negative aggressive behavior toward the district and students would improve.
Betty Cornelisen, Fresno
Slatic deserves to be recalled
I am appalled at the behavior of Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic. No matter what that student said to Mr. Slatic, a trustee, putting his hands on a student like that is abhorrent and inexcusable. If that were my son in the surveillance video, I would be doing everything in my power to hold Mr. Slatic accountable for his actions.
He states that his No. 1 priority is safety; I submit that students would be safer without him on the board of trustees. For the good of the district and, more importantly, the students of Fresno Unified, Mr. Slatic must be recalled from his position on the board.
John Norton, Clovis
