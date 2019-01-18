Protecting U.S. citizens: Letters to the editor, Jan. 18, 2019

It is past time to protect U.S. citizens
There we were again, searching for an illegal alien who was on the run after the senseless killing of an American citizen. This time the victim was a police officer who, ironically, was a legal immigrant who obeyed all our laws to fulfill his dream. He leaves behind a wife and infant son, both who will be living the rest of their lives without a husband and father.
Tragedies like this could be avoided if our immigration laws were not ignored. The blame for these crimes lie with the governor, the state Legislature and cities like San Francisco that have declared themselves sanctuary cities and have not allowed ICE to do their job.
Most people are tired of hearing we need to overhaul our immigration system. This is code for we need to grant amnesty for all illegals. We have in place all the immigration laws we need. The problem is lack of enforcement. It is time for our leaders to step up and protect our citizens and not the illegals who are taxing our schools, medical and welfare systems. Contact your legislative leaders and let them know it is time to do the right thing and protect our citizens.
Jeff Davis, Clovis
Hoping bipartisan spirit expands
I enjoyed the letters to the editor written by the students at The Center for Advanced Research & Technology. I agree with many of them, that before we are Democrats or Republicans, we are first Americans and the Constitution is our guide.
Every political representative declares under oath that he or she will protect the Constitution from those who would undermine our security and rule of law, either foreign or domestic. That is what Americans expect, but it’s clear that’s not what is being delivered by this Congress.
It is also quite visible that justice is unevenly applied, and do we really want the presumption of guilt to be the modern day rule of law?
Let’s hope that the recently passed bipartisan crime bill will be a catalyst for additional bipartisan action on many more important problems confronting our country.
In my opinion, much of the security of this country hinges on the truth or deceit of our mainstream media, and guarding against untruthful messages promoted on the nightly news, specific news outlets, election ads and false pretenses advanced by elected officials should be called out and extinguished. Look up the Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Expect better!
Patrick Beggs, Clovis
Census goal is really leftist one
The Fresno Bee editorial states that the U.S. Census is a big deal. If not accurate, The Bee states we would be shortchanged politically and financially. I agree we must know exactly how many citizens and noncitizens reside in California. The political left could care less about California (United States) citizens or illegal aliens, the goal is leftest votes. The goal is all illegal aliens be allowed to vote (San Francisco school district illegal alien voting was the first step), therefore being counted in the census is essential, elimination of the citizenship question is essential.
Steve Swartout, Fresno
