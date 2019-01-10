On the government shutdown: Letters to the editor, Jan. 17, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs from the White House for Kenner, Louisiana, where he was to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. The Trump administration said that it would summon tens of thousands of federal employees back to work without pay to get the government running amid a partial shutdown well into its third week, as the White House and increasingly agitated lawmakers on Capitol Hill cast about for a way to end to the stalemate. SARAH SILBIGER The New York Times