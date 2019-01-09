Democrats and border security: Letters to the editor, Jan. 16, 2019

Democrats all for border security
I read a recent Victor Hanson’s opinion , and I have to wonder why you continue to publish such tripe when it always comes with a heavy dose of conservative agenda, and is always served light on facts and reason.
The entire piece is bent on showing the reader that Democrats, liberals, and progressives fight against border security, and Trump’s wall because, using Hanson’s supercilious logic, we want to increase Democratic voter roles and win elections. Let’s keep conservative political tactics to mold an electorate to their liking out of the argument for the moment. Let me offer a more reasonable, more logical explanation for fighting this administration’s irresponsible, and inhumane immigration policies; we hold reason and compassion in higher regard than winning. It is that simple.
I, and most people I know, are for strong border security. We supported those positions under Obama when a Republican Senate and House refused to debate the ideas or bring them to a vote on more than a dozen occasions “because they were Obama’s.” We still support security. But don’t cast me as a political villain because I oppose your ilk’s policies brewed to stir a political base rather than secure a border.
Jeff Hodge, Fresno
Logical why women leave the GOP
Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post had a recent story in The Bee about how the Republican Party had been losing the women’s vote. She cited various statistics and rightly gave different reasons for this. But she left out one major reason for women turning away from the Republicans: Attacks on abortion and Planned Parenthood clinics. They would ban abortions and close all the clinics if they could.
In fact, in some states women can’t even get an abortion, or they have thrown up so many barriers, making it very difficult get one.
And Planned Parenthood clinics seem to be the focus of their cause against abortion. And they are trying to close them down.
It’s no wonder that women have turned away from the party.
Lawrence Reina, Madera
Carbon windfall stops protests
French President Emmanuel Macron has caused himself a big, unnecessary headache. Recent and continuing anti-government demonstrations have led to the worst violence in a decade, with more than 100 people injured as cars and buildings have been set on fire. The violent protests have been triggered by his trying to do the right thing (lowering greenhouse gas emissions) but doing it the wrong way (raising fuel taxes).
If he’d simply taken a page from the play book of Citizens Climate Lobby, Macron would be enjoying wide support now. CCL’s plan, similar to bills recently introduced in the House and the Senate, taxes oil as it comes out of the ground. All the money thus collected is given right back to every American household. Citizens are free to spend their carbon tax windfall any way they wish. Who would protest that?
Bruce Ratcliffe, Fresno
Trump’s complaints fall back on him
“It’s a disgrace, what’s happening in our country,” said President Trump on Christmas Day. He is absolutely correct. Since his election two years ago, America’s place as moral leader has been self-servingly cast aside. The world has no respect for us anymore as a result of this farcical, mistake-ridden, make-it-up-as-you-go, uncompassionate, narcissistic presidency.
Trump’s party has held a majority in both branches of Congress and yet he continues to complain about the awful state of our country. Didn’t he say it would be easy to fix things if you voted for him? Two years have gone by since he was elected, without a majority of the vote. According to him, that’s plenty of time to set things right. Whatever he blames now, he owns.
Jane D. Maldonado, Fresno
