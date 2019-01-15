Border wall: Letters to the editor, Jan. 15, 2019

On Christ child and border wall
On Dec. 20th, Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez verbally attacked Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for her border policy stand, saying she “lied.”
Gutierrez ranted: “It is repugnant to me and astonishing to me that during Christmas ... a time in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Jesus Christ who had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph, thank God there wasn’t a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt. Thank God that wall wasn’t there and thank God there wasn’t an administration like this or he would have, too, perished.” He continued: “Maybe I haven’t gone a lot to Bible school, but I know that part.”
When Ms. Nielsen responded to address Gutierrez’s ill-willed rhetoric, he rudely exited the room, not wanting to listen to her explanation. So much for partisanship and reaching across the aisle to discuss opposing viewpoints.
In reference to Jesus perishing (had Christ encountered a wall), perhaps Gutierrez should have spent additional time to attend “Bible school.” He may have learned that Jesus would have been supernaturally protected since he is, indeed, the Savior of the world and God’s “beloved Son.”
Sam Lukes, Visalia
Time to make Mexico great again
Perhaps Shumer is right. Abandon the wall. Looking at what we are building will not work. Not only can it be scaled, but a cutting torch or hydraulic jack will make short work of it. Adding more agents will cost more than a wall. 20-year retirements on stress or bad backs, equals 50 years of payments to those agents. Best way is to stop all payment and benefits to illegals: Make fewer reasons to come here. Remember, the Mexican people are not dumb. They can fix, patch, or defeat anything. Second deportation of drug criminals need to be hung on that wall, as a warning.
Bill Hoffrage, Madera
Health care once again a concern
When I learned that a federal district court in Texas declared the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional it made me deeply worried about the more than 5.7 million small business employees and solo entrepreneurs nationwide who are enrolled in the ACA marketplaces.
As an independent insurance broker, I’ve seen the ACA help many solo entrepreneurs throughout California obtain health coverage, and I’ve seen the health-care law deliver many more insurance options and lower premiums in the small group market, especially where I live in the San Joaquin Valley. Without the ACA, however, I fear these trends will reverse and many entrepreneurs who started businesses thanks to the ACA will have to go back to working for someone else just because they can’t afford their own health insurance.
There is absolutely no reason for the United States to return to the broken health-care system we had before the ACA. Fortunately, we don’t have to as long as another court overturns the troubling decision out of Texas. Let’s hope it happens soon.
Adam Rochon, Exeter
Keep guns away from mentally ill
In response to Peyton Snow, the proclaimed country-first conservative, I am a humanity-first liberal. He just doesn’t get it. We do not want to take away his guns. Everyone should be able to hunt and feed their families. All we are asking for are stronger gun-control measures. We need better and stronger background checks to try our best to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people, people with criminal backgrounds and violent tendencies. If he can’t see this need, then I question if he should be allowed to own a gun. Why are they so afraid of stronger controls, unless they themselves have something to hide?
Kathy Nemeth, Fresno
