Border wall: Letters to the editor, Jan. 15, 2019

In this April photo, the United States-Mexico international border between Nogales, Ariz., left, and Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says building a wall isn not the only way to provide security along the U.S.-Mexico border. Ducey noted that two-thirds of Arizona’s border already has some kind of wall or other physical barrier, but “there are other places where you go and walk right across ... and to me that’s a real concern.” Matt York AP