Age of robotics: Letters to the editor, Jan. 14, 2019

AvatarMind has developed service robots like iPal which is based on artificial intelligence, motion control, sensors and power management, and created iPal to deliver on that vision with multiple applications for friendly, fun and functional robot assistants. These were shown at the Consumer Electronics Show International earlier this month in Las Vegas. Designed for child education and elder care, iPal is a fully functional humanoid robot with a friendly, playful demeanor. iPal runs on the Android operating system with extensions for motion, sensor and natural language conversation. Ross D. Franklin AP