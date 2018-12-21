Trump’s disruptions: Letters to the editor, Jan. 9, 2019

President Donald Trump with John Bolton, his national security adviser, during a meeting with military leaders at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, Dec. 26, 2018. Faced with a president who abruptly announced he was pulling out of Syria – drawing howls of protest from Congress and concerned phone calls from allies like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel – Bolton felt compelled to talk his boss into slowing down the process, senior administration officials said. AL DRAGO The New York Times