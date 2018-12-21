Trump’s disruptions: Letters to the editor, Jan. 9, 2019

Beyond time to put Trump in a time out
I am truly amazed at the chaotic status of the Trump presidency. Every single day there is a report of some type of conflict, denial, accusation, threat, or unresolved issue that disrupts the flow of business within our federal government.
It is no surprise that Trump is smack dab in the middle of either creating, denying, minimizing, or blowing an issue of some sort out of proportion. He threatens (whether real or perceived) to take some type of action (legal or not) to achieve his bizarre ideas of how the Trump presidency should operate. He treats his staff as if they are chattel, totally subservient to him or they are removed. He has now shut the government down to get what he wants. Sounds like a spoiled child having a temper tantrum to me.
How do you deal with someone like that? A timeout for the rest of his term as president would work well. Put him in his chair in the corner and tell him he must be quiet for the remainder of his term before he can shut down the federal government for no other good reason than he thinks it will allow him to get his way.
Dennis Collin, Clovis
Go green energy, get off oil
Unlike most members of the Sunrise Movement, I am an older person and I have great cause for concern for legislative actions. I have over 30 years of experience working in the energy efficiency field, working in both low-income residential fields and all residential customers. Plus time spent with small business customers.
I support newly elected Rep. (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. United Nations’ climate scientists tell us we have just 12 years to move our country off fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.
We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congress should support this resolution. I am asking representatives from Districts 21 and 22 to support this resolution.
Roger Snow, Hanford
Seeking justice in two cases
So let me see if I got this straight. A young man smashes his truck into a local educator, leaves him to die, tries to hide all the evidence and gets less than a four-year sentence. Then an educator who temporarily loses her mind, cuts off a lock or two of student hair without actually trying to cause any real harm, may get a similar four-year sentence.
One crime resulted in a senseless and very sad death, while the other resulted in a very lopsided haircut.
So my question is this: Are the brilliant minds running our state and legal community real lawyers or just playing lawyers on T.V.? Utterly appalling.
E. Lee Galik, Fresno
Fresno not artistic enough for movie
I recently established contact with the CBS Films distribution center regarding the newly released movie “At Eternity’s Gate” staring William Defoe. It is a perspective on painter Vincent van Gogh and is directed by Julian Schnabel.
The movie has received great reviews and has been nominated for Academy Awards for best movie, best actor and best director. I was informed by CBS that Fresno was not considered for viewing. CBS does not consider Fresno an artistic cultural or influential center. The fifth-largest city in the state, and we are categorized not having any impact upon the arts.
I have been a sculptor all my life. I have worked all over the world. Clem Renzi and I created the bas-relief piece on Blackstone and Shields. I am also an engraver who works totally by hand. It is such a shame that the citizens of this area shall not have the opportunity to view such a great and praised movie.
Salvador T. Esqueda, Fresno
