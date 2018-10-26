Elizabeth Heng and new blood for Congress | Letters to the editor, Oct. 26, 2018

Heng offers new blood for Congress
(Jim) Costa’s reign has come to an end. It would be ignorant to deny all he has done for California, like his efforts with immigration and the water dilemma within the Central Valley. Not to mention, the millions of dollars of federal funding he can point out that has bettered the Central Valley. While this is all nice, it’s time for some new blood. It’s clear he claims to still have the passion and desire to help the people, but seeing how he only introduced two bills within the last year, does not reassure the people of Fresno. This demonstrates his lack of drive, whereas Fresno-native Elizabeth Heng is eager to better her hometown. Despite her lack of a political career, she has a work ethic that rivals Costa. Graduating as valedictorian of Sunnyside High School, later from Stanford University, Heng offers a vigorous drive that can revive dying legislation. Although Costa has extensive experience, he has yet to thrive under the current administration. He has served his state well, but it’s time for some new-blood to reign in this aggressive era of politics.
Kelsey Lyman, Fresno
T-Swift to go blue at ballot box
OMG...Taylor Swift just announced she’s terrified by the Tennessee Republican candidates’ voting records and is throwing her support behind the Democrats. Take notice all you 13 year olds.
Brian Murray, Auberry
Nunes thinks voters are stupid
The constituents of (congressional) District 22 have an opportunity in the upcoming election to finally make a positive change for our communities. Many others have detailed the shortcomings and failures of leadership by Devin Nunes. The recent mailing of a booklet criticizing The Fresno Bee should reveal once and for all the bankrupt ideas of Devin Nunes. He has no accomplishments to run on, so has resorted to mailing childish and insulting mailers. Does he think we’re that stupid? Please use your vote to make a difference by electing Andrew Janz.
Susan Nelson, Sanger
Laotian vets should get to stay
Today, immigration is ranked one of several issues that the people are debating on the correct course we should take to resolve this issue. In the article posted in The Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, “It’s an Immigration Crisis Few Know of and Fresno County Might be at the Center of it”, written by Yesenia Amaro, it states Laotians veterans are going to be deported. These veterans fought alongside the U.S. government during the Secret War in Southeast Asia between the 1960s and 1970s. The article states that United States will be deporting these veterans and their children due to their immigration status.
In general, I’m opposed to immigration that is done illegally; however, these people were allowed refugee status due to their alliance with us during the Secret War. It is very dishonorable that we are turning our backs against on our allies to send them and their children back to their country where they are considered “traitors.” In my opinion, they have earned the right to become citizens due to the fact that they fought alongside us.
Hope Sailors, Fresno
