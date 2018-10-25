Janz means moderation | Letters to the editor, Oct. 25, 2018

Moderate CD 22 with a Janz vote
Please, help us move CD-22 to a more moderate position on those issues that are dividing our country. A vote for Andrew Janz will move us in that direction. Undocumented immigrants in California contribute an estimated $3 billion dollars in taxes annually. He believes in an earned right to citizenship, with a work visa program allowing farmers and business owners to legally employ needed labor, thus increasing immigrant financial contributions to an even higher level in all aspects of living. With a CD-22 below-poverty rate of 17.8 percent, Janz will work to make Washington more responsive to the farmers, small business owners, and working-class Americans. He will work to invest additional resources in education at all levels.
As a moderate, he will work to enact sensible gun control, to modify afordable health care, ensuring coverage for the 313,000 CD-22 people currently enrolled in MediCal, and to provide clean water in the district.
Andrew Janz is firmly committed to the belief that accessibility and accountability to District 22 constituents equates to true representation. With that in mind, he will work across the aisle to meet the many challenges our District faces.
Carole Jordan, Visalia
First need: make parks safer
This is a response to the Yes on P by Alan Autry: With all due respect to our parks, I disagree on this proposition. This would mean that the city tax would rise to 8.35 percent, which would make it higher than Clovis’ tax rate. In comparison to Clovis, our parks are nowhere near as presentable and safe like theirs. Public complaints about vandalism and roaming of the homeless is a big problem for our parks. That should be our main concern.
Before we put our focus on our parks, we need to focus on the safety of our community first. We can not invest our taxes to make our parks look great and then in a few years well see them at the same state as now. I say this because I cannot even enjoy a stroll in the park in the evenings without having a concern for my safety. We need to work on making this a safer community first and not our parks. This is not the time to fix them until we take care of homeless roaming the parks and vandalism. I say No on P.
Ezequiel Chavez, Fresno
Have we become Divided States of America?
Issues from politics, religion, immigration, gay marriage, even basic common human decency, has caused an uproar in this country and is tearing it apart. It might be time to change this country’s name from “The United States of America” to “The Divided States of America.”
Chris D. DeLeon, Clovis
Sexual immorality of men the issue
With the confirmation of (Brett) Kavanaugh, Republicans now hope that they can reverse Roe vs. Wade.
It seems to me that the more they insist on the sexual morality of women (by outlawing birth control and abortion), the more they excuse the sexual immorality of men (by disregarding groping and attempting rape).
Roger Fast, Fresno
