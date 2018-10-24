Nunes’ ego | Letters to the editor, Oct. 24, 2018

Nunes and threat to his ego
I was surprised to be mailed a massive glossy magazine entitled “The Fresno Bees.” I quickly discovered that this was in fact a rambling, 40-page propaganda magazine paid for by the Devin Nunes Campaign Committee. The magazine has a few barbs against his rival in the upcoming election, Andrew Janz, but strangely it focuses most fiercely on a long series of petty complaints against The Fresno Bee. I went through it line by line and the vast majority are either completely false, misunderstandings of how journalism works, or anger at legal First Amendment actions by private citizens.
I have to wonder how much this magazine cost. If people received this regardless of political party, then Nunes must have spent an absolute fortune. I just wish that Nunes instead chose to spend more effort to actually understand the issues that matter to his constituents.
The Central Valley has real problems. Many small communities have had their water poisoned by under-regulated agricultural companies. Farms depend on immigrant labor to stay afloat and the expanding culture of ruthless ICE raids puts that in jeopardy. However, it seems Devin Nunes can only focus on threats to his own ego.
Francis Horan, Fresno
Statue of Liberty should hide
In view of frequent statue defacements and removals due to their perceived insensitivity and hypocrisy, the Statue of Liberty “Enlightening the World” should be sequestered as well. “Lock Her Up!”
At present, her embodiment of our ideals and aspirations is a sham; a moral quagmire.
Members of our governing body and dubious “leader” demean and marginalize women, demonize the “other,” laud totalitarian adversaries at our expense, discredit established institutions, attempt to stymie legitimate investigations and shut down a free press. Patriotism? No! An aberration
America is not “great again.”
Paula Ann Costis, Fresno
Stop train wreck of presidency
On Nov. 6, we can begin restoring decency, integrity and pride in our federal government. We can send packing Trump’s feckless political enablers like Devin Nunes, who serve to protect the most corrupt, divisive, deceitful president in modern history. We can send a powerful message that Donald Trump isn’t our president, that we are better as a people and as a country than the man who demeans the office of the presidency every day.
We will also rid Congress of a failed career politician in Devin Nunes, who has lived large on our taxpayers’ dollars while doing nothing for the Valley. Astonishingly, Nunes has not authored one piece of legislation in sixteen years that has become law. We will elect a terrific candidate in Andrew Janz, a politically moderate law-and-order prosecuting attorney who will work tirelessly and effectively on behalf of all Valley residents.
Nov. 6 is the day of reckoning for Donald Trump and Devin Nunes, the day when all patriotic Americans — Republican, Democrat, and independent — will unite to restore our beleaguered democracy and our faith in government, and stop Trump’s train wreck of a presidency.
Tom Tyner, Clovis
Change a flat, help a senior lady
On Saturday, Oct. 6, my hope in the goodness of young people was restored when a wonderful young man, Ernesto, took the time from a shopping trip with his son to change a flat tire of a “senior” lady (me) who didn’t know anything about changing a flat! And he did this in less time than AAA and with a smile on his face. He told me how proud he was of his four children and their continuing success in education. Well, Ernesto, they should be proud of their father, too!
Mary Zanarini, Fresno
Comments