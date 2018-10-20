Trump is nailing it | Letters to the editor, Oct. 20, 2018

Trump has done tons of good
Trump ran for president based on the slogan, “Drain the swamp,” and he’s having a lot of difficulty doing so because all the crooked politicians and elites don’t want their money-making schemes to end. Just look at the recent presidents. They go into office with comparatively little money and come out multimillionaires, Clinton and Obama especially. Only one has lost money and that’s Trump. The left will do anything they can to stir up the masses because that’s the only way they can defeat his agenda.
A few of Trump’s accomplishments: Tax cuts, over 4 percent GDP, soaring stock market, abundance of new jobs, new trade deals, veterans’ choice for health care, salary increases for our military, rebuilding of our military, North Korea’s agreement to dismantle their nuclear bomb sites, the return of American war dead from North Korea, and cancellation of the left’s Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (which gave total power to non-elected leaders of world corporations to make decisions that could not be overturned by our Supreme Court, our president, Congress, nor we, the voters). For the cancellation of TPP alone, Trump should be applaudeded.
Vote for yourselves, your children, and your grandchildren in November. Vote red.
Mary Clark, Clovis
Sexual assault victims’ secret
In response to Alex Rubalcava’s letter (Oct. 4): The woman, Dr. Ford, did not accuse of harassment, but of sexual assault. There is a difference, and by what standard do you accuse her of living with her secret for “30 or 40 years without emotional distress”? Should she just “suck it up,” as Mr. Rubalcava is intimating? Statistics show that many people (men included) do not come forward and report to the police for fear of being treated that it was all their fault and no one will believe them.
Sexual assault and rape appears to be rampant in our society, whether the perpetrator is family, friend or stranger. Hope that Mr. Rubalcava does not have a family member who one day tells his/her secret that has been kept for many years.
Diane Woody, Fresno
Congress badly needs new leaders
Our Congress is broken. While Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes on one side and Nancy Pelosi and her gang on the other practice mutual condemnation in public, they scratch each other’s backs in private. Together they maintain each other’s power. We spend millions of dollars to elect legislators who then go to Washington and are told how to vote by staff serving the committee chairmen.
Locally, the best opportunity we have to confront this system is to elect Andrew Janz to replace Devin Nunes. Pelosi and the DCCC have given Janz no help, which means he will be as free as any congressman can ever be from serving the party leadership. Nunes, as his recent 40-page mailer demonstrates, has long since been part of the problem. I ran as ‘No Party Preference” in the primary, hoping to break the duopoly. Since the primary, I have gotten to know Andrew Janz. I believe he is by far the better choice.
To better understand the problems we are facing in Congress, I suggest all five current episodes of “The Swamp,” searchable on both Facebook and YouTube.
Brian T. Carroll, Visalia
The Bee like dodo bird?
Once again The Bee has shown its true colors when it comes to objectivity. Andrew Janz, Marek Warszawski and the editors at The Bee are unapologetic liars. The brilliant and truthful pamphlet that Devin Nunes sent to all of his constituents was blasted by the aforementioned people with no facts to support their views. These people have no shame and the voters of the 22nd District will prove they are wrong when they send Devin back to Congress where he can continue supporting our president, unlike these radical buffoons. Remember a vote for Janz is a vote for Rosie, Dumb & Dumber, Aveneti, Boxer, Steyer and all the left wing nut cases in Hollywood and D.C. Cheer up friends, the McClatchy Fresno Bee is on the way out. Soon this rag will be like the dodo bird, extinct. Opinionists can never be considered journalists, and that is all The Bee hires.
Dennis Clements, Clovis
Kavanaugh’s response proclaims guilt
The fact that (Brett) Kavanaugh didn’t want an FBI investigation (Democrats asked him about it at least half a dozen times, and he avoided or deflected the question every time) told me all I needed to know about him. An innocent person would have welcomed — no, demanded — an in-depth investigation of the several allegations of sexual assault and rape against him. What’s more, a person who believed him to be innocent would have demanded an investigation – which tells me even the Republicans and all his supporters believed him guilty! He did what Ford accused him of, and he probably did the same to many young women. Kavanaugh’s supporters do not care about women. They don’t care about facts. They don’t care about truth. They care about power at any cost!
Chip Ashley, Tollhouse
Kavanaugh now lives as a pariah
Brett Kavanaugh’s ascendancy to the high court is, in the end, probably unimportant. His reputation is damaged beyond repair. A majority of Americans despise him as a partisan and a liar. He is the O.J. Simpson of Supreme Court justices. Wherever he goes, in whatever company he keeps, he will be subject to scorn and contempt. His paranoia and distrust will deepen. He will doubt his friends and his peers; he will see enemies in every corner. In this social media-driven age, where everyone is armed with a smart phone and a Twitter app, most restaurants and public spaces will prove too risky. Harvard has already cut its ties with him. He will be an outcast, a pariah.
Dr. Ford, on the other hand, stands tall, unscathed. Her brave testimony was a triumph. Her obligation was to present the truth of her experience and she did so. Had she been a man, attesting to a decades-old assault by some member of the clergy, no one would’ve questioned her story. She had no power over the trajectory of this nomination. The fix was in. Though on one point Kavanaugh was right. “What goes around, comes around,” he said. And it did.
Ed Miller, Fresno
