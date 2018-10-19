Nunes, Janz ads called strange | Letters to the editor, Oct. 19, 2018

Janz, Nunes ads are just strange
Many argue that each Andrew Janz and Devin Nunes are each full of propaganda and slamming on the other. However, what politicians do not do this?
On the one hand, Janz goes for a commercial showing he is among the people, but his staging of the people always seem to be so fake and his enthusiasm while saying whatever it is in that specific commercial always seems to sound so forced. It is almost as if he doesn’t believe in what he is saying. Throughout the progression of his commercials in the Central Valley, he went from saying little while being dressed up in a courthouse to all of the sudden owning a Chevy truck and wearing a big belt buckle while being in a field. All of this only adds to his odd sounding delivery within the newer commercials.
On the other hand, Nunes has never said anything in his commercials. However, he always has a close up of his serious face while saying he “approves this message.” These two combined make for an uneasy feeling because he has done no promotion of himself what so ever, but has only chose to slam Janz.
Joshua Rodriguez, Kingsburg
Death wish if he votes Democratic
I am a Republican. I have tried over the years to be open minded when it comes to my vote. This past few weeks I have changed my mind after the Democratic sideshow over the Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. If I ever vote for another Democrat the rest of my natural life, I pray the good Lord strike me stone cold dead in the ballot box.
Rod Gust, Clovis
Democrats and court politics
Erwin Chemerinsky in his column in The Bee, Oct. 5, derided the fact that Republicans blocked the Garland nomination during the last year of Obama’s term. The idea of delaying a confirmation vote in presidential election years was set by none other than the current minority leader, Chuck Schumer. “We should not confirm an appointment to the Supreme Court except in extraordinary circumstances,“ Mr. Schumer said in a July 2007 speech to the American Constitutional Society. Democrats then held the Senate and Mr. Schumer was putting down a marker if someone on the high court where to retire in George Bush‘s final year as president. Thus, Schumer set the stage such that Obama’s nominee would be DOA. Or, as Obama famously stated, “Elections have consequences.”
Chemerinsky then attacked the Republicans for, “Playing power politics.” I would suggest he review the shameful tactics employed by the loyal opposition throughout the Kavanaugh hearings. Borrowing from FDR, “A day (display) that will live in infamy.”
Gareth Houghton, Sanger
Sex assault victims and their secret
In response to Alex Rubalcava’s letter (Oct. 4): The woman, Dr. Ford, did not accuse of harassment, but of sexual assault. There is a difference, and by what standard do you accuse her of living with her secret for “30 or 40 years without emotional distress”? Should she just “suck it up,” as Mr. Rubalcava is intimating? Statistics show that many people (men included) do not come forward and report to the police for fear of being treated that it was all their fault and no one will believe them.
Sexual assault and rape appears to be rampant in our society, whether the perpetrator is family, friend or stranger. Hope that Mr. Rubalcava does not have a family member who one day tells his/her secret that has been kept for many years.
Diane Woody, Fresno
