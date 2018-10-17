Nunes’ ad ‘lies’ | Letters to the editor, Oct. 17, 2018

Nunes’ ad full of distortion, lies
I recently received Devin Nunes’ 40 page political pamphlet full of caustic allegations, distortions and outright lies, most of which have already been debunked by legitimate sources such as Andrew Janz’s boss.
In Nunes’ view the Fresno Bee is a “socialist” rag because he has had little good press locally. Lately Mr. Nunes only gives interviews to right wing talk radio and Fox News, where Mr. Nunes is sure he will not be asked tough questions. Fox is also the media of choice for the president for the same reason. Perhaps Mr. Nunes’ recent behavior is the reason for negative press.
Years ago Mr. Nunes, while always conservative, seemed to be a moderate person with some common sense. But lately he has taken a sharp right turn.
As a congressman Mr. Nunes’ job is to be a check and balance against corruption, abuse of power and illegal activities. However, Mr. Nunes believes, and has stated, that his main responsibility is to protect the president. This likely has a lot to do with his career political aspirations. Devin Nunes is serving himself, not his constituents in District 22.
Brian Paulsen, Fresno
Gas tax is a necessary cost
The gas tax repeal proposition on the November ballot will not only jeopardize the safety of California drivers, but will eliminate thousands of jobs throughout the state, and end funding for 6,500 transportation projects that are currently underway. Supporting the gas tax repeal will also increase the long-term effects car pollutants have on our environment, causing global warming and posing a threat to human health.
Senate Bill 1 that was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise more than $5 billion annually for road repairs and improvement of transit systems throughout the state. In 2016, there were over 3,600 fatalities on California roads, according to the National Highway Traffic safety administration, and poor road conditions have a large impact on collisions and accidents. If road construction projects are halted, 68,000 jobs will be eliminated and $183 billion of economic investments as well.
Keeping the gas tax will encourage California drivers to purchase more environmental friendly, clean, fuel-efficient cars. The single-largest contributor to air pollution in the U.S is transportation. Vehicles emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that contribute to 1/5 of U.S global warming pollution.
Khushmeen Dhother , Fresno
End homelessness by helping out
I am very concerned with the harsh living conditions of our homeless citizens of Fresno. The new Fresno law states, “It soon will be illegal for homeless people to camp in tents or lean-to shelters on public or private property across Fresno.” I understand this is helpful in the way that it it will continuously allow businesses to thrive. We need to take into consideration homeless people are still people and should be treated with respect . For example, the G Street area is flooded with poverty, those of which are not only adults but children. According to Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays, “Fresno County has more children living in communities with more poverty than anywhere else in California.” Take a moment to realize where these kids are going to end up if no programs are in place to save these children. The cycle will continue and nothing will change. Instead of investing money into wiping out the homeless people’s homes and belongings, wipe out the real reason it’s happening and stop the cycle.
Emily Rodriguez, Fresno
Why banning straws but not bottles?
I disagree with California’s choice to ban straws. It really makes no sense. The ban will in fact do nothing for the environment. They will still be available but you have to ask first. I think instead of banning straws they should try and just get rid of plastic bottles. For example up to 80 percent of plastic bottles end up in landfills, plus each one contains harmful chemicals that destroy our environment.
Zachary V. Rivero, Fresno
