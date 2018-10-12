High-speed rail | Letters to the editor, Oct. 15, 2018

Build airports, not high-speed rail
I am a student at Central East High School writing because the high-speed rail isn’t the best way to spend taxpayers’ money. High-speed rail at first seems like a great idea, but take a hard look at the project and you’ll find more flaws than possible strengths.
Now the truth is coming out and when the public hears, it will shock them. The estimated cost to build the train now is around $77 billion and rising. The total time to get from Los Angeles to San Francisco is also rising, and the worst part is there behind schedule now it’s estimated to be done in 2029.
I think the governor should have thought another way to connect California, like build more airports. If we spent money on this project, the benefit would be better and we’ll know it will be successful because millions of people already travel by air. The travel time by air would be 1 hour and 30 minutes compared to three hours by high-speed rail.
Yuvraj Singh, Fresno
Child learns from parents, culture
I disagree on how teens under the age of 16 should be tried as an adult if they commit crimes like an adult. The reason is that the human brain, specifically the decision-making region, doesn’t fully develop until the age of 25. Meaning that underaged criminals don’t understand the principles of the world like adults do due to lack of experience in the world. The problem with today’s society is that there is a lack of teaching for proper moral understanding.
Although it is the primary duty of the parents to teach their kids right and wrong, it’s also society’s job to teach these kids since they are the second-biggest influence on them. People who view the crimes of a child would first think how badly the parents have raised their child. But they should also blame other influences, like schools or learning programs, since the parents are relying on their services to also create a positive environment for their child. It’s not the parents’ or the child’s fault for their actions – the world is plagued by corruption, and we are at fault for creating such an unpleasant world for our successors.
Michael Parakul, Fresno
Was Trump taught not to be a bully?
Most of us have witnessed bullies as we were growing up and living our lives as adults. Let’s agree on the definition of a bully, “One who uses their power or strength to intimidate those who are weaker.” Let’s agree that those who cheer on a bully are complicit in that intimidation.
I, like most parents, taught my children how negative it is to be a bully. I, as a former teacher, like most teachers, taught my students to avoid this activity. My Sunday school teachers, like most, taught the opposite of bullying.
Shame on you President Trump and shame on those followers that encourage his bullying.
Tom Peratt, Clovis
No Child can mean no learning
I would like to address the many problems of the “No Child Left Behind Act.” The NCLB required schools to demonstrate success in terms of the academic achievement of every student. According to the California Department of Education website, “NCLB emphasizes stronger accountability for results, expanded options for parents and improvement in teacher quality.” However, this can be biased for many children. Not all children learn the same. Some are at lower levels than others, and it is causing a lot of the lower-level students to struggle throughout their entire school life.
DaeShavon Ricks, Fresno
