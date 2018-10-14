Nunes speaks | Letters to the editor, Sept. 14, 2018

First time hearing Nunes speak
Devin Nunes has his attack ads against his opponent, Andrew Janz. When Nunes said, “I’m Devin Nunes and I approve this message,” I realized this is the first time I have heard my congressman speak. This is telling and why I am voting for Andrew Janz to represent Congressional District 22.
Louise G. Feinberg, Fresno
Difference between fact, opinion
In the old days, you could talk about politics without shouting, interrupting, shaming or blaming. Currently, “news” hosts and guests scream and shout. Social media spews hate, blame and ill disguised scorn and mockery.
How do we start to fix this?
Our friendship, work, neighborhood and family groups are microcosms for our world; if we can start talking without scorn and fear, we can spread civility and kindness. It has to start with us. TV personalities and politicos make too much money creating disharmony.
Acknowledge the difference between fact and opinion and understand that views are usually opinion.
Facts don’t spew hatred. Facts are a person’s account of what happened, verifiable financial or contractual transactions or scientifically collected aggregated data. Facts are established, researched.
Opinions are not researched and are unverifiable. Letters to the editor & editorials are opinions. Opinions may be kind or mean, close to the truth or completely false, unifying or divisive. Your values determine which ones you respond to and repeat.
My opinion is no better or worse than yours. TV personalities opinions are no more worthy of attention then ours.
The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion!
Marilyn Watts, Fresno
Candidates need to grow up, stand up
Can all candidates for public office act in a professional manner that we would be proud to vote for them, instead of like sixth graders on the playground snipping at each other. Tell us what you have done or what you intend to champion.
Cut out the less than 50 percent of half truths of your opponent and be proud of who you are.
Millions of dollars in campaign slander is spent and nobody knows what you stand for. Candidates, wise up and grow up.
Colin Dougherty, Fresno
Teen drivers really are dangerous
I am a 17-year-old student at Central East High School and I’ve been seeing a major problem in our community with drivers that are 15-16 years old. They are too reckless by speeding and not looking where they are going, I’ve almost been hit numerous times by these kids. I believe that if California made a new policy where you need to wait until you are 18 years of age to be able to obtain your license,it would decrease the amount of road rage and accidents caused by these teen drivers.
Yes I did get my driver’s license at 16, but didn’t really know how to drive. I just knew how to pass the test. I believe that’s the issue. This is giving too much power to these teen drivers. Fifteen to 24 year olds are the ones who mostly get injured or die in auto accidents, according to various sources I have checked.
Jacoby Locke, Fresno
