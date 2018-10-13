Nunes vs. Janz | Letters to the editor, Oct. 13, 2018

Janz promises, Nunes does his job
I found recent letters to the editor to be interesting, and rather amusing. A writer claims that a yard sign in support of Janz was stolen not once, but twice. The writer will now support Janz because he is honest.
A number of years ago, a candidate for City Council complained that his yard signs were being destroyed or stolen. Turns out that this person was stealing his own signs in hopes of gaining the sympathy of voters.
Janz claims that if he is elected he will use his “prosecutor” experience and change Washington. In my opinion,Washington is a cesspool, and not the DA’s office. Janz doesn’t explain his plan, or the changes he will make. The only thing Janz can change is his salary,which will increase from approximately $75,000 to well over $150,000.
SW Parra in his editorial cartoon said it best: “:in the 22nd Congressional race, there is no debate.” Tough to debate when all Janz supporters can do is shout and protest anyone who even hints at supporting Nunes at a town hall meeting.
Janz promises everything to everyone. Nunes just does his job. The voters will decide.
F.R. Puglia, Fresno
Why wait on animal shelter offer?
It’s so sad that after years of stray animals on Fresno’s streets, some beaten, starved, and most dumped, that someone as caring and generous as Mr. Ridenaur would step up and offer Fresno free land and $3 million of his own money, we hesitate to gratefully accept his gift.
Let’s all stand behind this wonderful person and say yes! Thank you! Do it now Fresno. An offer such as this comes once in a lifetime. Let’s get this passed and start building a state-of-the-art home for all of Fresno’s precious, innocent little creatures!
Again, thank you Derrel!
Billie Hart, Fresno
Pot law is going to be bad for state
I am writing to oppose California’s marijuana law. It lets persons age 21 or older legally purchase up to 25.8 grams of marijuana in a legal dispensary and have it in private residences. Some see this as beneficial; I see a huge problem. This law legalizes a drug. Now anyone over 21 has access to it legally in California. This is going to lead to lots of health issues and drug abuse. Marijuana is a gateway drug, so there will be some new addicts for not just marijuana. People will be seeking a higher “high” and that’s a big problem. Marijuana has mental effects that lead people to be “under the influence.”Marijuana puts people in danger because it is a drug and it has dangerous effects if abused.
Lisa Foreman, Fresno
Trying minors as adults is wrong
Minors should not be tried as adults because they do not have the mental capacity for an adult trial. Many don’t understand the situation they are put in to defend themselves in court, therefore giving little meaning to the right to a fair trial if these children don’t know how it works. As of now in the state of California, minors 14-17 can be tried as adults. When you were 14, were you aware of how the court system worked?
Prison is supposed to be for rehabilitation – to make criminals better citizens for the United States and have them walk the streets again. But by having minors tried as adults, you’d increase their sentences and force these minors to spend their adolescent years in prison, forming their fluid minds to prison life before they are released and offered better lives. Rehabilitation in this situation is now basically useless, and the community would see little change as a result.
Alicia M. Garcia, Hanford
