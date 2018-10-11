Nunes and white power | Letters to the editor, Oct. 11, 2018

Nunes set up in supporter photo?
I do not think Devin Nunes is in any sense a representative worth voting for. However, I think he was a victim of “ambush” journalism in the photo showing one of his “guests” flashing a white supremacy sign. The most you can negatively say about him and this picture is that he doesn’t seem to care from which constituency his support comes. The two individuals are well-known members of the extreme right wing. Im just wondering what their motive was in flashing that sign. It certainly does not reflect well on Nunes. Are they actually provocateurs? Id like to know if Nunes will reject their “support” — if you want to call it that. Or will we get the usual Nunes response-silence?
Steve Pendleton, Visalia
Daylight savings editorial weak
In response to the editorial, “Hate daylight saving time? Here’s why getting rid of it would cost California dearly,” I feel the editorial gives only weak arguments as to why the voter shouldn’t support Proposition 7. The authors seem to be the first to admit that daylight savings time is a pain, both figuratively and literally. Stating and citing that no one likes the practice, it’s outdated, and causes real pain when heart attacks and traffic accidents increase every year. Yet, there are no good points given as to why Proposition 7 shouldn’t be passed. All coming down to money, and very slight inconveniences that are solved with simple searches on Google. I am hard pressed to compare the pain of heart attacks and traffic accidents to the “pain” of telling people outside California what time it is, especially since I already do that. We aren’t wasting our time with Proposition 7, getting anything passed these days is something akin a miracle. Every proposition has its positives and negatives, but this editorial fails to convince me that its title is correct, much less its actual thesis.
Elizabeth Elze, Fresno
Sees the light and votes for Prop. 7
Responding to the daylight savings editorial posted on Sept. 24: It urged Fresno voters to vote no on Proposition 7, which would keep daylight savings, which seems like a rather outdated decree.
Our neighboring state, Arizona, doesn’t have a Daylight Savings time. Probably due to the hot temperatures they are plagued with, you can understand how their voter turnout is influenced based upon the weather. California can do the same.
The weather in the Central Valley during the summer always hits record numbers every year, and it’s only getting hotter . Although in DST we do turn on lights later in the summer, that means the AC would be running all day. So why not cut back on wasting energy and urge more Californians to go eco friendly.
Yes, voting yes on Prop.7 seems like a waste of time and a hassle for other states to keep up to time with California. Initially, Californians should focus more time on worrying for California’s sake. California should aim for a more eco-friendly future and pass Proposition 7.
Eugenio Gutierrez, Fresno
Backing measures to help homeless
As a voter, I completely stand behind Propositions 1 and 2. We have a serious homeless problem in California. . Its about time we get some real change and help those who need it. Our children shouldn't be missing school because they don't have a stable place to live . Not to mention the amount of homeless veterans we have, which is 11,472, the largest amount in the United States. Vets risked their lives for us overseas and when they get back they have no where to live, that's just so fundamentally wrong. We should be paying them back with so much more. It’s a no brainer to support these propositions — it helps everyone, people have a place to call home and we have cleaner cities.
Elizabeth Powell, Fresno
