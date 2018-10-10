More patrols on Friant | Letters to the editor, Oct. 10, 2018

More patrols needed on Friant
Fresno cyclists and runners frequently travel up and down Friant Road. On the way to the town of Friant there are a number of crosses marking spots where tragedy has occurred. We pass these markers, weathered by the elements, so many times the events have become dim memories.
A recent day was different. There was a new marker. A fresh one. A cross made of rocks lay on the ground. Flowers and a note written by the hand of a child. What a sad and senseless sight.
While we all agree that this was a terrible tragedy, can we take the next step and try and do something about it? Friant Road is dangerous. People drive recklessly and at breakneck speed. We see it all the time. What we rarely see is this area being patrolled. For the sake and safety of everyone – please city, county, police, sheriff, whoever has jurisdiction here – get out there and help keep this area safe.
Carol Capitola, Fresno
She went to game, saw tons of trash
I attended a Buchanan High football game recently with my family for the first time. l have two older grandchildren who have recently graduated and one still at Buchanan. When the game was over, we started walking the length of the stadium and all I could see was trash everywhere in the stands. We were sitting where the families were to the east of the student section.
Every other seat and the ground was littered with food containers, leftover food, drink containers, wrappers. I was shocked! I guess I expected a lot more from Clovis students and especially their parents. The east lawn was covered also. I was embarrassed, as I had a family member with me from out of state.
What is wrong with people? They can't pick up their trash and throw it away? I carried mine out with me. I am still in shock. I just thought people would have more respect for Veterans Memorial Stadium.
I never expected to see this scene there!
Linda Jones, Clovis
Warning about socialism’s impact
Socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is endorsed by the Socialist, and far-left progressive parties. Many Democrats running for state and national elections have also been endorsed by the Socialist party. How could average Americans of a supposedly mainstream Democratic political party throw their lot in with a creed that’s responsible for more human misery and poverty in the world than any other?
Socialism and its evil twin, communism, have murdered well more than 100 million people during the last century. Learn the bitter truth from the cry of Venezuela’s lesson. It is a country in decline with corruption, meager rations, killings in the streets, crime and the dissolution of civil society. Venezuela’s national institutions eventually could come to an end.
There have never been a successful socialist government in history. None! Everywhere socialist precepts are put in place, poverty, loss of freedom and societal decline inevitably follow. Have we already forgotten the disastrous results of socialist Cuba?
It appears the far-left liberal progressives want to institute a socialist democracy in America. Have they forgotten we are not a democracy, governed by men over men. We are a republic, under God, governed by the Constitution and the rule of law.
Manuel Madrid, Reedley
Save our state, vote yes on 6
Gov. Brown and others who claim that the “gas tax” is only pennies (crumbs so to speak) are not being totally honest. The gas tax would cost from $600 to $800 per year for the average consumers. For lower-income residents (those that are not “policy or political experts”), this is a significant amount.
What is not mentioned by the “policy or political experts” is that the money already collected for the roads has been diverted to “high speed rail” and “pensions.” It is likely that the funds collected by the “gas tax” will also be diverted to projects other than what we are led to believe.
If you want the state of California to be run like the city of San Francisco and the Department of Motor Vehicles, vote “NO” on the gas tax repeal.
If you want to save our state, vote “yes” on No. 6.
It is totally deceiving, but vote yes on 6.
Tom Williams, Fresno
Comments