Janz ad | Letters to the editor, Oct. 2, 2018

Wants Janz to give better ‘interview’
Mr. Janz, if you debated Mr. Nunez, I missed hearing it. If my postman failed to deliver your flyer, I am concerned about that. I see your name emblazoned on signs around town, but the highly paid printer failed to include your qualifications. The only ad on TV I have seen was a derogatory hit piece against the man who holds the office you seek. That accusation contained no facts, no names, no places – it did not even specifically name a crime. Judges in court advise jury members that if there is a reasonable doubt, the accused is innocent. As a deputy district attorney you failed miserably stating your case against Mr. Nunez. I have a lot of doubts about you.
You’re applying for a job working for me. That’s my vote. Your TV ad mentioned nothing you consider you would do for me or my family if I chose to hire you. My husband and I are going to pay into the wages you receive, your office expenses, the cost of the cars and fuel you buy and the myriad of expenses you will run up. If you want the job, learn how to apply for it first.
Diana Mulligan, Fresno
Fish key to everyone’s health
How can people write things like, “Why are we trying to maintain two species of fish that there is very little purpose for?” Big fish eat little fish. There are people that earn a living catching fish. Studies show that from 2004 to 2010 there were 1,827 jobs and $118 million in income lost with no salmon. In 2017, there was no commercial salmon fishing at all.
A new study by UC Davis found that water in California’s farm country is dangerously polluted from farming practices. It will take about $30 million annually to provide safe drinking water to 2.6 million people on wells in the Valley. Are farmers “The stewards of the land”? Are the farmers going to pay for all the lost fishing jobs, are they going to pay to clean up their pollution? No, the county, state and federal government step in so all the people in California pay for this disaster. Big farms are into profit, they are corporations and do not take responsibility for their actions, it’s all about greed. No fish and lots of cancer in the Valley are major indicators that we are doing something very wrong to our environment.
Phil Emerson, Mariposa
The need to learn English when young
In response to your article, “ California kids enter school unprepared never catch up,” I am sad to report the many times I encounter single mothers with preschool children, and the children know no English. I ask them why they don’t teach them English. Their response is “The school will teach them English when the time comes.” So sad.
Randall Loll, Clovis
Immigrants enrich U.S. in many ways
On Sept. 19 you reported immigrants contribute $1B+ in taxes and $3B+ investments into Fresno’s economy. I applaud the Bee’s positive contribution on America’s immigrant story in today’s environment – sadly President Trump continues his amnesia of the foundations of our country with his bigoted rhetoric and anti-immigrant policies.
But immigrants contribute much more than dollars – we contribute our food, our people, our culture, our music, and we open our homes to you. I currently work in Washington, D.C. and I am amazed by the number of highly educated people who are misinformed about what it is to be Mexican or Salvadoran, Thai or Laotian, Hindu or Sikh. Immigrants contribute much more than the dollar – we invite you to our quinceañeras, our funerals, our New Year celebrations, and our simple ol’ family get downs.
So what is the purpose of this letter? Acknowledge all contributions made by immigrants. Yes, it’s always about the economy, but let’s also inform broadly on this discussion. Let’s face it, everyone loves to stuff their face with tacos at their local spot, sipping a horchata, while the banda is playing in the background and you pose for the gram.
Joel C. Saldana Jr., Firebaugh
