Tough to support Nunes | Letters to the editor, Oct. 1, 2018

Vote GOP, pay a heavy price
Can Janz beat Nunes? Well, that depends. Do you want to vote for someone who supports cutting Social Security and Medicare to pay for a tax cut for the richest 1 percent? That tax cut ballooned the national debt to $21 trillion, which will be left to our children to pay off.
Nunes also voted for a bill to abolish Obamacare. Valley residents have much to lose from this vote, because our high poverty rates make many here dependent on Medi-Cal, which is the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program, which Obamacare expanded.
Nunes supports a president who wants to destroy the free press, a foundation of our democracy. He supports a president who cannot tell a truth from a lie. Worst of all, Nunes has called global warming, which is the biggest threat to all life on Earth, “nonsense.” Our children are going to pay a heavy price if we continue to elect Republicans like Nunes.
Donald Tayloe, Fresno
For new housing, look to the old
In response to the article providing two propositions to help out to solve affordable housing in California (Sept. 18): The issues with the housing crisis definitely needs to be addressed and worked on. Although the propositions are understandable, why do more buildings/houses need to be built? Instead of building anything new, the propositions should be directed strictly to refurbishing old buildings/homes. There are so many foreclosed properties that can be remodeled, or even torn down if the structures aren't safe, then rebuilt. It is very important to get people off of the streets and into homes and even have some medical help, but it is also frustrating to see more open land obtained for buildings when there are deserted lots that just need some renovation. The city as a whole would be more admirable if it was kept up instead of just spending more tax dollars to spread the community and leave other areas trashed. In the end, the propositions 1 and 2 both are great for veterans and homeless people, but there should be some kind of control to spreading building to new uncharted territories that could be used for other important issues, like water infrastructure.
Miles Daniele, Fresno
Math on climate change is clear
Algebra is not my strong point. But here’s some numbers I find interesting, and you might, too.
Last month, the Yale Poll showed that about 70 percent of adults in the Central Valley are concerned about climate change. Majorities in all 50 states, in every congressional district, agree. They also support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a fee on the carbon that is warming our world, leading to extreme storms, bigger wildfires, insect problems, crop instability and dangerously polluted air. Speaking of math, the Pentagon calls climate change “a threat multiplier” increasing worldwide conflicts and terrorism.
Can we “add” to our economy while “subtracting” coal and oil? Yes! A 2014 study from Regional Economic Models Inc. examined a gradually increasing fee on the carbon dioxide content of fuels, with the money from the fees going back to each American household. The study found that after 20 years, carbon emissions would decline to 50 percent below 1990 levels. The policy is predicted to add 2.8 million jobs to the economy.
When it comes to solving climate change, we need less “division.” If you meet congressional candidates, ask if they will join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus when elected.
Andrea Farber De Zubiria, Fresno
Here they come, asking for votes
I’ve grown a little weary of the whining and sniveling by all politicians.
The fact is they’re all a bunch of jerks only looking out for themselves. Right wing, left wing, center mass, extreme whackos of all stripes.
The only value their constituents have is every two, four, or six years when they show up with their hand out . Their constituents end up paying the dues for their membership in an exclusive club, where the air is rare and 18-year-old single malt is not.
Big Business and Big Labor own all of them, lock, stock, and NRA barrel. It’s easy for them to buy their votes because they are so eager to sell what little soul they have. Oh yeah, and Wall Street, too.
The only Main Street that means anything is when they rush to get to the front of the Veterans Day Parade, as if they had always been there.
Ptui!
Jim Doyle, Fresno
Comments