Nunes doing great job | Letters to the editor, Sept. 29, 2018

Writer backs the conservative view
Proud to have Nunes in office. I totally agree with David Bass – Nunes is doing a great job! Unmask NYT’s op-ed writer: yes Tom Steyer & George Soros both hate President Trump. They are so far left they fell in the Pacific Ocean! My thanks goes out to Duke Marshall.
Alex Ramirez, Fresno
Proud to have Janz running for office
“Proud to have Nunes in office,” by Mr. Bass. What is there to be proud of? Mr. Bass, you missed your civics class. Nunes was recorded, Trump needs to be protected. Nunes’ job is to protect separation of powers.
You like that he is in an important position? He has abused that position for his own power – what is there to be proud of! His record has been dismal. Look it up and convince me he’s doing his job.
Money coming from people who don’t care about us? Nunes is taking corporate money, but Janz is accepting money from individuals. People in California are concerned that Nunes is circumventing our constitution. They donate because they do care about protecting our constitution. Janz knows the constitution and will protect it.
I’m sorry Mr. Bass, but we should all be ashamed of Nunes. Nunes thinks he doesn’t have to work for my vote – his re-election assured. We have an alternative in Janz – he cares about our district. At least he’s working for my vote.
Arlana Stewart, Fresno
New face emerges in mountain district
Finally, an opportunity for constituents of the CA-4 congressional district to elect a well grounded, dynamic individual to represent us in Congress. Jessica Morse has pledged to put community interests ahead of party or special interest groups. If elected she would work to restore proper funding to the Forest Service for fire prevention and forest management. Additionally, Jessica would be a strong advocate for rural healthcare, prescription drug cost containment, and community college vocational job training programs.
Walter Kirchner, Ahwahnee
A potential person is someone real
Andrew Fiala presents the dilemmas of the abortion issue. In part he says, “A fetus has the potential to develop into a conscious human being. But who is harmed when a potential person is prevented from becoming actual?” The “potential person” is harmed. Its “potentiality” terminated. It’s in the defenseless position of being unable to fight for its “potentiality” – for its survival. It has no weapons at its disposal to battle for its surgical or chemical termination.
There is a huge chasm between existence and non-existence. We, who exist, have no idea what it means to have had that existence prevented by another. We live in time. There are beliefs that we are eternal beings, outside of time. An abortion dooms this “potential person.”
I wonder what would happen if we could use our advanced technology to provide strategies and devices that would allow “potential persons” to do combat with those set on killing it. Would this be an altercation we would want to watch? A “potential person” cries out for mercy for its life while another is bent on it its destruction.
It is easy to sit back and be philosophical, but there is an actual killing going on.
Rog Lucido, Fresno
