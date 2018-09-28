Abortion column | Letters to the editor, Sept. 28, 2018

What abortion is really about
The recent piece written by Professor Fiala regarding abortion was a lesson in gobbledygook. He frames the argument as one that is too complicated to issue a final decision. Not even close. This debate is exceedingly easy if we simply use logic. People love to use the term “fetus.” Fetus is a Latin word word that simply means “little one” or “young one.” The fact that abortion supporters cling to this word is ironic yet also telling. Using fetus instead of baby makes the unborn child seem like a science experiment and that’s what they need to win the argument.
We either have a human life or we don’t. We either choose to kill the child or we don’t. Fact: we do have a human life, which is undeniable. Therefore we choose to kill a child who is an entirely separate human from the mom or we don’t. The baby is not a “potential human.” That is idiocy. The child is undeniably human to the core.
We need to frame this argument correctly. Abortion is not a complex issue. The argument is this, and the readers can fill in the blank: It’s okay to kill a baby when _______.
Joey Grimes, Fresno
Enough with the secular evangelism
Very disappointing The Bee prints Andrew Fiala columns, specifically Sept. 16, “Abortion issues nearly impossible to untangle.” It is a continuation of the secular evangelism Fiala foists. Abortion is a sacrament of the secular postmodern philosophy that denies absolute truth, which is why the editorial never mentions God’s natural law, or that science has absolutely determined that unborn babies are human and can stay alive, with technology advances, at increasingly younger ages.
It is the free, unrestricted, impulsive lust for sex that often results in a child, who cannot vote or defend itself, making it disposable. It is immorality and refusal to reason objectively that propounds the pretense of impossible tangles.
Stewart Hough, Madera
Here’s an idea: Common sense
I think the best way to get me to pay attention and vote for any office seeker would be instead of braying that “I will fight for any and everything,” how about “I will engage in meaningful and reasonable dialogue.”
We have enough fighting already. Let’s try to meet in the middle with some common sense.
Don Hughes, Los Banos
Johnson a good pick for FUSD board
As a Bullard High educator, I’m fortunate to live and to work in this community – known for its loyal dedication.
My selfless friend Nasreen Johnson exhibits her strong work ethic, eagerly volunteering to help schools provide equity, offering options for families and students. We encounter her often, at fundraisers, at performances –helping, serving. According to Principal Carlos Castillo, she’s frequently observed attending many diverse BHS functions.
Nasreen attended Manchester G.A.T.E. – her brilliance and tenacity evident early – later earning an MBA, summa cum laude, from Fresno Pacific University. Though I’m older, our paths keep crossing.
She’s my neighbor – friends with a group whom I had the privilege to teach. These young Fresno entrepreneurs, teachers, and doctors kindly keep in touch. You would recognize their names.
Along with philanthropic activities, Nasreen works at Fresno County EOC. She gifts us with her time and her money to better the city, the county and the district.
Nasreen Johnson deserves a spot on our school board for altruistic reasons. Her compassion for children and her loyalty shine in her countenance.
Please vote for her; she will effect change – providing hope for the state of education in our Valley.
Myrl Johnson, Fresno
