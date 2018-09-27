Brett Kavanaugh and accusers | Letters to the editor, Sept. 27, 2018

Politics behind call to investigate
Once again The Bee expresses its liberal opinion wanting a full investigation again on Bret Kavanaugh. He has only had them done many times in the past as he ran for different government offices. Interestingly enough the accuser of Kavanaugh does not want an investigator. Only Democrats want this thing continued to make up any dirt they can to stop this nomination.
I believe that Thursday’s comments should be followed with a vote. The sham should be stopped because, contrary to belief, it will not effect the election as predicted. It’s time Mrs. Kavanaugh and her daughters be left alone to get on with their lives without horrible comments being sent their way.
Obviously the accused expected this when she brought it out last minute and for the reasons she did. Hope she received the high compensation the Democrats are known for providing their puppets. Please stop this accusation without any evidence now She remembers his name but can’t remember anything else, which does not sound accurate for this and is very unbelievable. No evidence, so he is not guilty — that is the law. Innocent until proven guilty, even for a Feinstein girl.
Olene Stillwell, Fresno
Facts first before judgment
Is Brett Kavanaugh telling the truth? Are Christine Blasey Ford’s recollections accurate? Speculations and opinions abound in the media these days, and some individuals — including our current chief executive — have already firmly made up their minds about the case. All of this brings to mind Sherlock Holmes’ observation in “A Scandal in Bohemia”: “’It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.’” Maybe more people should follow this advice and call for a complete and impartial investigation into the matter. After all, it worked pretty well for the savvy Mr. Holmes.
Steven Roesch, Fresno
Sexual assaults leave many marks
(Brett) Kavanaugh’s supporters claim one cannot remember a violent encounter 35 years ago. How’s about a memory of the professor who wouldn’t turn in my grade unless I went out with him — 55 years ago. Or the big shots who came through once a month, called me honey, and patted me on the behind — 45 years ago. Or my dissertation chairman who stopped reading it to tell me he didn’t know whether to keep reading or to have sexual intercourse with me right on the floor of his office — 40 years ago — this after chasing me around campus for years. One cannot forget sexual assaults no matter how benign they may seem to be.
Marcia Rosenberg, Fresno
Innocent until proven guilty
We live in perilous times indeed! If you are a woman and have a husband, sons or grandsons, you must be aware that any one of them could be charged with a sexual crime by any woman at any time. The woman does not have to prove her charges for the Me Too movement to support her, believing everything she says. However the man has to prove his innocence. Charges can be sketchy and changed at will, but the woman is to be believed and the man is believed to be guilty.
How did we get to this point? Does anyone remember the Duke University lacrosse team? A woman accused the whole team of raping her and an investigation was called for. The members of the team suffered in many ways and lost their reputations and the right of innocence until proven guilty. They were proven innocent and the woman later admitted that she had lied about the whole situation. Did we not learn anything from this?
There are many, many women who are victims of terrible sexual crimes and they deserve the right to accuse their rapists. They deserve the right to be believed. But the Me Too movement is harming the cause when they accept that any charge of sexual misbehavior made by any woman against any man is to be believed!
Bonnie Lindgren, Kingsburg
Extremism is running rampant
I am sad that our country has become so extreme. I only hope that the pendulum swings back to some sort of logic, common sense and civility.
At first, the “Me Too” movement seems like a good thing and overdue. But of course, we have taken it to the extremes. How can we apply 2018 definitions of “sexual harassment” or assault to the 1980s?
In those days there were events that were acceptable and usually not reported. Even in recent history with the Bill Clinton accusations, the women were not believed. Now men are not to be believed.
Other movements come to mind. “Black Lives Matter” seems to be OK, but the result has been the killing of law enforcement officers.
The sad result of these extremes is the divisive atmosphere is our country” “Black against whites,” “men against women,” “rich against poor,” and sadly, in our government, Democrats against Republicans.
The current situation with Judge Kavanaugh is an example of these extremes. The opinions of Democrats are extreme and incredible. They state publicly that they believe the accuser before any testimony or hearing. This is a sad time.
Sharon K. Hall, Fresno
Accuser’s claims not believable
I am a woman, though of a different generation than these come lately “Me-Too” accusers. Had somebody tried something untoward, I would have given him hell and reported him. (Not like those who put up with “harassment” for personal reasons.) There it goes: I do not believe Dr. Ford as she has no clue of when, where, what, who else was present, even if Brett Kavanaugh was present — and she was drinking! Her fuzzy “alleged” claim goes back over 30 years. and she wants not to go through proper hearings. Aside from that, it has nothing to do with Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications. For crying out loud, nothing serious (like murder, rape) happened (if anything) and they were — truth be told — high school kids (everybody knows how they were!).
How much did the Democrats pay to come out this late in the hearings for the delay tactics — just plain, old politics and revenge. Judge Kavanaugh better be confirmed, as otherwise our judicial system is permanently severely damaged. These namby-pamby people (Feinstein, Harris, Blumenthal, Hirono , Behar, Clinton etc.) should be ashamed of themselves to pass judgment before a hearing of both sides and ruining the judge”s name in the process, because they hate President Trump. Disgusting! Double standard: interrogate Clinton and Keith Ellison among others.
Let me add something unrelated: Every leftist and person unhappy with the United States should be sent to Venezuela! Hatred of a U.S. president is not an excuse to ruin the United States. I do not care if they are a Democrat or a Republican. You may have noticed that all of the people who “threatened” to leave the U.S. if Trump became president, unfortunately are still here. Free speech is one thing, threats another!
Helga Weber, Coarsegold
Shame on Bee for cartoon
Your Trump/Kavanaugh editorial cartoon, printed in your newspaper on Sept. 22, was disgusting. A cartoon from another party would never depict this filth. We know you are not a paper that supports our president, but you are hurting yourself with this type of prejudice and hatred.
Diane Ray, Clovis
