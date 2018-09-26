Nunes’ record | Letters to the editor, Sept. 26, 2018

Nunes has good track record
Janz vs Nunes. Even though Devin has gotten a little cozy with the GOP leadership I am easily voting for him. He has worked hard over the years to get water to the farmers with what are really common-sense plans. It has been the Democrats who are the problem. Janz has promised to get more water, but more than likely he is an extreme liberal, so no he won’t. Because the Democrats are beholden to extreme environmentalists and other liberals, they wouldn’t allow him to get more water to farmers anyway,unless they do it for partisan reasons.
Nunes is involved with a fight to show that Trump is innocent of what the liberals say, and that the multiple real evidence shows that others decided to fake charges and use the law to go after someone they didn’t like as president. Since Trump has done as promised – taking out the heavy government agenda of Obama – they have good reason to hate him .
Nunes has done many conservative actions and I wonder why some of those who now say they are voting for Janz would have ever voted for Nunes.
Louis Doggett, Clovis
Janz will be strong voice for district
I am supporting Andrew Janz because he realized that CA-22 was being forgotten by the very person who was supposed to represent it. Janz stood out in an early forum seeking a Democratic candidate to run against Nunes. He was well spoken, but what stood out most was his ability to listen and the thought that he clearly put into his words. He already had ideas about what he wanted to do, but he also realized that there would be issues in CA-22 that he did not have ready answers for, and the only way to understand those issues was to talk to people he would be representing and to form ideas after getting to know these problems. Fast forward 17 months, this is what he has done. He has spent time talking to the people of CA-22, forgotten and ignored by Devin Nunes. Janz realizes that the people of CA-22 need someone to step forward, take the heat and stand up for us. That is what I believe a representative’s job to be, and that is what I have found in Andrew Janz. I will be voting for him because I know he will be our strong voice.
Celeste Johnston, Fresno
Here is what makes a traitor
If Devin Nunes and others who do not strengthen our electrical system from Russian hackers, continue to fail to do so, then they are traitors.
Mike Starry, Fresno
Morse best for mountain district
I have lived in California’s 4th District for most of my life, and Jessica Morse is the right public servant to represent us in Congress. Jessica is fifth-generation Californian, and her family still operates a small mill on their original homestead outside of Auburn. Jessica served 10 years under both parties and will continue her bipartisan approach, when elected, to improve our access to broadband, affordable health care and housing, vocational training, and improved water infrastructure to benefit our local economy. She wants long-term, science-based forest management, including selective grazing and logging, to reduce fire risk and restore forest and watershed health. I was a registered Republican for years, but our problems today will only be solved by a candidate willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. Tom McClintock has had a decade to do so but has consistently failed. He voted against both Detwiler fire relief and funding for fire suppression – then voting for a tax bill that exploded the deficit. Don’t let a “D” or “R” be the determining factor! Please vote for Jessica Morse for her ideas and her commitment to listening to us in the California 4th.
Amy Weigel, Oakhurst
