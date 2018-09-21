Kavanaugh hearing | Letters to the editor, Sept. 24, 2018

Judge already gave 500,000 documents
A recent letter writer suggested that Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh should not be confirmed until he has turned over all of the documents the left is demanding. The writer is apparently unaware that the judge has already turned over more than 500,000 documents. This is more than was turned over by the last five Supreme Court nominees combined. That would, of course, include Justices Sotomayor and Kegan. I wonder where the demand was for documents at that time. While Judge Kavanaugh was working for President Bush, he did not write the documents that the left is demanding, he only distributed them to the appropriate location. Those presidential and administration documents are protected by law.
Dennis Netzley, Clovis
Leaders should take no-pot pledge
Rumors are just rumors, or are they? After spending 49 years helping drug addicts whose lives were strewn like wreckage all over our criminal justice system; after delivering countless death notifications to families in the middle of the night telling them, “You’re loved one died tonight of a drug overdose;” and counseling drug addicts whose years of drug usage has destroyed everything they hold dear, I once again read in The Fresno Bee that “the gateway drug marijuana needs to be embraced, it’s the right thing to do.” It’s not a rumor that the mayor and a majority of the City Council embrace the push to open up medical marijuana dispensaries in our city for so-called humanitarian reasons. But I also heard the rumor that at least two of our City Council members are to be hired by the biggest marijuana industrial cartels in the country as paid lobbyists after their terms. Only rumors, I’m sure. To put these rumors to bed once and for all, why doesn’t the mayor and the City Council publicly sign a pack that promises that “they won’t accept one red cent from these marijuana cartels for the next 10 years.” That’s true transparency.
Doug Lanier, Fresno
Enjoying the last laugh this time
Responding to Irene Simonsen Davis’ “Berkeley brain” article. She said she had a good “chuckle” about Planned Parenthood’s alleged practices that kept her in “good humor” all day. Maybe Planned Parenthood doesn’t practice eugenics (the comment she was responding to) but they do perform abortions. I am saving my “chuckle” for the almost certain upcoming overturn of “Roe v. Wade “per the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump and the subsequent defunding of Planned Parenthood. Ironically my son attends Berkeley now. But when he was conceived 19 years ago his mother was offered (aka pressured) repeatedly to have an abortion. We are so glad we declined. He who “chuckles” last “chuckles” best.
Steve Lamarche, Fresno
Comments