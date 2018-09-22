Congress’ problem: Too white male | Letters to the editor, Sept. 22, 2018

Congress needs to look like America
I may have stumbled across the reason Congress seems so dysfunctional and misguided. Three words – old white men (hey, I resemble that). To say that Congress doesn’t accurately represent our population is an understatement:
▪ 67percent of Congress is over 55, overall only 28 percent of the U.S. population is over 65
▪ 77 percent of Congress is white males, overall they are 31 percent of our population
▪ 20 percent of Congress is female, compared to 51 percent of the U.S. population
There are huge differences in how men and women interact in groups. Women are much more collaborative, much more cooperative, and much more willing to accept compromise. Women in charge would never accept babies being taken from their mothers or placed in cages. Women would never allow health care to be taken away from working families. Women would never boost deficits to give rich people and corporations big unpaid tax cuts. Less testosterone is a good thing. For a democratic republic to work for everyone, Congress needs to look like America. We need to elect more women, more young people, and more people of color. Plan on voting Nov. 6. We can do better!
Gary Sellers, Fresno
Deserving animals need the shelter
According to Mannie Camareno ( The Bee article Sept. 12) she says a new animal shelter is needed, but not in her backyard! I guess that means it would be OK in someone else’s backyard? I volunteer at Valley Animal Center on Hayston near Highway 168, a state-of-the-art, no-kill shelter. I suggest all the opponents of the new Fresno Humane Animal Services shelter proposed for Grantland near Parkway Drive and Tenaya Ave. visit Valley Animal Center to see that it’s clean (no smells), quiet and no more traffic than usual. It even has a dog park and doggie swimming pool! I have a feeling people signed the petition to oppose the new shelter and spoke in opposition at the meeting without checking out and investigating what a no-kill shelter is all about. I urge the county supervisors to approve this wonderful offer ($3 million donation and a four-acre parcel) so many deserving animals can be cared for humanely.
Stephanie Renna, Fresno
Government should serve us all
Citizens depend on our government to provide for the public welfare. It is the job of government to promote and supply sufficient protections, a better environment, broader prosperity, better health, and public infrastructure. I am not happy with our current congressmen. He does not respond to my calls or my emails. He does not hear my concerns. I cannot go into his office and sit down and talk about issues that trouble and worry me. A public servant must be cooperative, communicative, concerned and a listener. My current congressman is none of these. I am voting for Andrew Janz for Congress. He is available and stands for the issues that are urgent to all of us. I know this because he meets with people continuously, pledging to take care of jobs, water, education, health care, and air quality. He has spent the past several months sitting with individuals and groups, hearing our concerns and suggestions. He promises to do this if elected. His values and concerns align with mine. He has proven to be an honest and trustworthy communicator.
Marla Reyes, Visalia
Janz’s canal ad wrong impression
Andrew Janz ad walking on the bank of an empty irrigation canal is misleading. That canal was taken out of the system 10 years ago. The crops in the ad sure look green and strong!
Paul W. Rohrer, Clovis
