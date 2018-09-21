Homelessness a crime? | Letters to the editor, Sept. 21, 2018

Homelessness should be a crime
I read the article about the homeless problem in Fresno and I felt compelled to put in my two cents on the subject. The last quote from the article states: “It’s going to take the entire community to solve the problem,” By council member Esmeralda Soria. Council member Clint Oliver states: “The police department should not be used to tackle the issue of homelessness, that’s not their job, being a homeless person is not a crime.” I advise to change the law and make homelessness a crime. Homelessness should be controlled and not be left to the individual. Ninety percent of these persons refuse help and discipline. If the new law passed, judges could then order forced treatment, assistance counseling and jail time if needed. “Clean up crews receive threats while cleaning up camps, and if they’re drunk, or on drugs, the police must be present for protection.” We as citizens don’t know exactly the full story.
Eduardo Martinez, Fresno
The press has the right to express
After reading the editorial given by The Bee on Aug.15, I could not help but feel a sense of pride. Not just for my local newspaper which took a stand when being called “enemies of the people,” but for all our forefathers who also took a stand when it may have seemed like an outlandish idea. These men took a stand and fought for what they believed in, a hope and a dream of a free country where a man and or newspaper have the right to express their ideas and beliefs without being persecuted. Opinions and ideas may vary in politics, however our First Amendment should be something we all respect and honor.
Ethan Hall, Fresno
Lead pipes in homes the problem
The Bee published an article on July 9 called “Lead found in Fresno school’s water. Is the water in that neighborhood safe?” which was written by Brianna Calix. Every neighborhood of Fresno has always passed their water testing for copper and lead contamination. It is stated that one part of an neighborhood is not likely to contaminate the other parts of the neighborhood. But why do a couple of homes in Fresno within the same area have reported that they have contaminated water? I believe that it’s simply because some of these old homes have old lead pipes in them, but it is stated from the officials of Fresno that it may just be a fixture. Homes that are old are more prone to have more lead contamination. Residents in northeast Fresno have filed a lawsuit against the water contamination within these areas, but has yet to be completed in court. In my opinion, I believe that the neighborhood is safe, but just certain homes with lead pipes or fixtures are the ones with the problems.
Kenneth Noh Her, Fresno
Deputy recalls lonely patrols
Regarding the article about the amount of police personnel in rural areas: In the late 1970s I was an officer and was assigned to the area around Riverdale and Caruthers on the “graveyard” shift, for reasons I cannot recall. Often I was the only car from Manning Avenue south to the Kings County line, from Highway 43 west to I-5. This was before in-car computers and cell phones. During that time I learned a lot about people. At the time nothing about working alone in isolated areas was covered in our academy, you just adapted. I was tasked with handling everything from vandalism, armed robberies to homicides. Equipment was minimal, but it worked. If I needed back up, it usually was at least 15 to 20 minutes away. Fortunately Kings County deputies on the same shift had scanners in their cars, and if anything sounded serious, they would start my way. Little has changed but the amount of money the officers are paid. I and my fellow officers were paid $1,400 a month before taxes The brave men and women are still performing the job with the minimum and not much more.
Joe Ramirez, Clovis
