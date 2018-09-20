Questioning aid to Israel | Letters to the editor, Sept. 20, 2018

Questions the aid given to Israel
The Palestinians have been protesting peacefully at the Gaza border . Israeli snipers in the first week murdered a well-known Palestinian photojournalist who was adequately identifiable. They’ve also wounded doctors and killed over 1,000 Palestinians. Over 1,900 have been wounded. These bullets are paid for with our tax money. The U.S. gives nuclear powdered Israel over $3 billion in military aid a year. tThe president has ordered that the Palestinian diplomatic mission be closed, and threatened sanctions against the International Criminal Court if it pursues investigations against the U.S., Israel and other allies. Also, financial support for health and education has stopped. Go to IfAmericaKnew.org to discover more about the incredible injustices pursued in our name against the Palestinian people. I do not wish to see my taxes supporting this injustice, which has been going on for more than 50 years, especially in Gaza, which is the biggest outdoor prison in the world. Do phone your representatives to question the aid we give to Israel.
Joan Poss, Fresno
Invasion of America is occurring
Let’s look at “Congress needs to legalize Dreamers…” article, without sugar quoting and pink glasses. Mr. Kazarian optimistically talks about immigrants, yet, was not being truthful about the subject. I’m an immigrant. Legally came this country; washed dishes, restrooms, floors and became cosmetologist, while carrying MBA degree, fluent in four languages. (English added later.) A person can’t walk into other country without proper paperwork. Countries have borders and laws. This is where “confusion” and “ambiguity” start. People enter foreign countries with permission. They carry legal immigrants’ status.. The others without permission are federal law-breakers. When they called, “undocumented,” I understand, they got permission but forgot their paperwork at home. (Confusion) I love the word “dreamers.” There are countless people in this world dream to enter the U.S.A. Whose turn is it? Must be decided lawfully. Executive branch of government (President Obama) knowingly violated his power (acted as a legislator) and created DACA—Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It’s unlawful, until passed by the Congress to give this federal law breakers lawful status. Recently another dilemma was created: People crossing the border with children. Knowingly they will be separated. Nonsense? No, it’s invasion!
Astine Zadourian, Fowler
Guarding Trump’s rear flank
I’ve grown weary of a certain political TV ad. You see, every congressman and senator in the entire United States have staff to take care of constituent needs, like trouble getting a passport or VA benefits. So when Devin Nunes runs an ad to show what he has accomplished, he has nothing to say about improving access to water, Valley air quality or any other concern to San Joaquin residents. Apparently his best accomplishment is that his staff has helped a veteran access his earned benefits. Devin seems to do nothing but guard Donald Trump’s hindquarters.
Kirk Anderson, Fresno
Homelessness should be a crime
I read the article about the homeless problem in Fresno and I felt compelled to put in my two cents on the subject. The last quote from the article states: “It’s going to take the entire community to solve the problem,” By council member Esmeralda Soria. Council member Clint Oliver states: “The police department should not be used to tackle the issue of homelessness, that’s not their job, being a homeless person is not a crime.” I advise to change the law and make homelessness a crime. Homelessness should be controlled and not be left to the individual. Ninety percent of these persons refuse help and discipline. If the new law passed, judges could then order forced treatment, assistance counseling and jail time if needed. “Clean up crews receive threats while cleaning up camps, and if they’re drunk, or on drugs, the police must be present for protection.” We as citizens don’t know exactly the full story.
Eduardo Martinez, Fresno
