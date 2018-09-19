Water for fish | Letters to the editor, Sept. 19, 2018

Why provide water to mere fish?
Having read the recent article about the water supply to both the Valley and the Bay Area, it raises the question: Why are we trying to maintain two species of fish that there is very little purpose for? The fish have been struggling to survive in a habitat whose time has passed. Our increase in population has put our farmers to the test to continue to supply the people who live here, not save a dying breed of fish. This idea of more water for the fish is wrong headed. Our politicians should know better.
Ala Taylor, Fresno
ICE commits a crime called kidnapping
I don’t understand why the news does not clearly identify what ICE is doing with children at the border. They are not merely “separating” children from their family. They are kidnapping children and putting them in cages. Kidnapping is a crime and those, like Trump, who kidnap children, should be arrested and locked up. After all, most of us are children of immigrants. If what ICE is doing is legal, maybe Native Americans should deport the rest of us. If we don’t do something about the “kidnapping” maybe Trump will take down the Statue of Liberty or eliminate its message: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Philip Traynor, Fresno
Serena Williams got robbed by ump
What happened to the U.S. Open 2018 Women’s Championship? It was disappointing and outrageous! I have watched Serena Williams playing tennis for many, many years. She’s a great champion! Many men can learn from her. She has outstanding strength and techniques. Yes, her opponent, 16-years- young Naomi (Osaka), was playing well. But the game wasn’t delivered fair. There’s a big question in many people’s minds how this game would ended if umpire Carlos Ramos,didn’t “rub” the game from Serena and audience — the championship game that fans were hoping to watch. What’s the umpire’s punishment for spoiling and ruining this great game? What an egotistical, self-centric human being this umpire portrayed himself. He made the game all about him, and nothing less. In my eyes, he became the smallest person on Earth. This is the perfect example of an excessive use of power can bring even champions, like Serena Williams, down. Serena has a lot to celebrate -- she is a young mother, wife, businesswoman, multimillionaire . Congratulation, Serena, you balanced your life extremely well and will continue to be role model for many women in years to come!
Astine Zadourian, Fowler
The Bee is welcome ... for the ads
It has been recorded and I have heard you state that you believe that The Bee is not a biased, left-leaning endorsement for the DNC agenda daily newspaper. It is my opinion that The Bee publishes very overtly biased and slanted headlines and articles, which are constantly negative to any Republican politician, especially to President Trump and Devin Nunes or to any conservative or Republican issue. Fair and balanced you are not. Additionally, the letters to the editor are inundated with one-sided, left leaning and very supportive of any Democratic issue or politician. (I rather doubt that this letter will ever get published.) When I read the news printed in The Bee, I wonder why I still have a daily subscription. I get the most enjoyment from The Bee on Sunday when advertisements are included in the paper. Thank you for delivering all the sales. Makes my day. So, I would like to ask the editor if the following would be possible: Could I please have only the advertisements delivered daily to my door? You can keep your one-sided, biased, left leaning, Democratic agenda-filled news portion of the paper. It only serves to irritate me. Thank you for considering my request.
Becky Graves, Fresno
Trying to survive in Jerry’s California
California – love it or leave it. The problem is, it costs decent, hard-working people too much to live here. Socialistic policies require skyrocketing taxation. The very rich will be fine. Brown left a legacy that is brutal economically, creating tensions between people living at the edge. Better he should show us how to get along and let us keep some of the money we earn. John Cox offers a smarter, fairer policy that I embrace. Join in.
Tomas Martinez, Fresno
