Janz ad criticized | Letters to the editor, Sept. 18, 2018

Janz called out for fake water info
In his most recent political ad walking next to a canal, Andrew Janz blames Devin Nunes for our water problems. Let’s put the blame where it belongs, Mr. Janez: at the feet of Gov. Brown, Jim Costa, Diane Fienstein , Nancy Pelosi and all the other Democrats that have run California into the ground. Quit spreading false information Mr. Janz!
Nancy Kilgore, Clovis
America is trapped in a dark place
We are living in a society where we no longer can believe what we hear, see or read. Our educational system dumbs down the educational curriculum to up the numbers of children’s progress, our government has become so corrupt and self-profiting that we cannot decipher who is telling the truth, the media spends so much time trying to sensationalize their articles (to sell their stories) that good journalism is difficult to find. It has become almost impossible to believe the medical field because of pharmaceuticals, insurances and doctors who are competing for how much money they can squeeze out of us. It is difficult to trust even our police with so much racism, profiling and corruptness. Even our churches are busy trying to cover up their unscrupulous deeds. More and more people are so busy working at “it’s all about me” that we lost our truth and honesty and accept so much less.
Leslie Danielsen, Fresno
Helping S.E. Asians is human decency
In response to Yesenia Amaro’s article regarding the Laotian, Cambodian, and Hmong refugee crisis in Fresno County (Sept. 9): The massive deportations of immigrants and refugees in America are no doubt heartbreaking situations. Especially in the case of Fresno County with the large Laos, Hmong, and Cambodian population, thousands of local families will be devastated, and the community would suffer greatly. This is a dilemma where states should be permitted or have the power to create their own immigration policies rather than having to abide by federal sanctions. The immigration and refugee crisis in America is turning less into a political problem and more into a morality problem. How far will the federal government go before realizing sending individuals to unknown countries away from family is not OK? When will the basic, constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness outshine the shadow of political agenda? The plight of the Hmong, Laotians, and Cambodians in Fresno County goes beyond living in America for free government funding; they fled here, seeking asylum, to save their lives.
Penelope Espinoza, Fresno
All presidents get press scrutiny
Regarding a recent letter, Bush, Clinton and Obama didn’t serve in the military, but also they didn’t mock a war hero’s family or insult our war hero, John McCain. All presidents are scrutinized by the press, thankfully. That’s a very important part of their job. We or the press don’t need to be “perfect” to criticize or hold accountable what our president does and says. Continuous lies, corruption and serious investigation regarding Russia are all reasons for our concern. Our “freedom of speech” as Americans affords us that freedom, thankfully, to voice our objections and beliefs. Yup, we’re Americans and we can do this. This objectivity is what we’re doing as Americans to “help ‘our’ country.”
Donna Hudson, Fresno
Comments