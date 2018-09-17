Proud of Nunes | Letters to the editor, Sept. 17, 2018

Proud to have Devin Nunes
Dean (recent letter to the editor) was very explicit in his rip on Rep. (Devin) Nunes for spreading manure, i.e., false propaganda and really not doing his job. Yet most of us were really pleased when a Rep. from our area was put in such an important position in Washington. Devin Nunes has been active in serving our country as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. We actually have a voice that we know who connects to Washington. Considering that we live in a state that hates the president and most Republicans, it's nice to have someone who can carry our needs to the people with power. Suggesting another farmer would do a better job of spreading manure just seems like changing the dosage – especially someone who wants to make the president an enemy. All the money coming into this race is from people who don't care about us. We should be proud to have Devin Nunes as our representative; in a way we are all farmers.
David Bass, Coarsegold
Replace McClintock with Morse
Trump must go. There are not enough adjectives/adverbs to describe his behavior: bizarre, outrageous, dangerous, treasonous, childish, abusive, incomprehensible, atrocious, incongruous, incompetent, tasteless, thoughtless . . . Of course, there will always be people who defend Trump no matter what, just as there were people who loved the music Nero was fiddling as Rome burned. It seems that one of these “support Trump no matter what” people is our very own District 4 Congressional Representative Tom McClintock. But, happily, we the people of District 4 have a great alternative to Tom McClintock in the November election. Forget about the labels: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Progressive – candidate Jessica Morse is the voice of reason for our district. Check out her positions on the things that matter: health care, environment, the economy, Social Security, Medicare, education, immigration, gun safety. The people in this district are smart, sensible, caring people, and I know that Jessica Morse will be their choice as their congressional representative in the November election versus our incumbent, Trump-loving Tom McClintock.
Carole Moore, Coarsegold
Unmasking NYT’s anonymous op-ed writer
After listening to all the discussion on just who the anonymous writer was (The New York Times’ op-ed), I believe it was nobody in the administration. The language in this particular op-ed resembles the language used by the billionaire (Tom) Steyer in his effort to have Trump impeached. Both he, on the West Coast and (George) Soros on the East Coast have the means and influence to pull off a dirty trick or two. They have both sworn to bring Trump down, even as the votes were being counted. They also have the money and power to be in collusion with elements of the press that would like to bring Trump down. Your probably thinking “another Trump supporter,” however I did not vote for Trump and do not support much of what he says or does. I am simply observing and drawing my own conclusions. BTW I also do not believe any news story that uses or quotes anonymous sources.
J. Duke Marshall, Fresno
Pay proper respects at a funeral
Mr. Hanson's column (Sept. 9) was an excellent and accurate meaning to the correct things to say at a memorial. Every service I have attended there is no negativity spoken. What is mentioned are the good times spent together, and the loving qualities of our loved one that we will miss. I would hope that upon my passing, my children, family and friends will speak only in a proper, and acceptable way that will leave everyone in attendance with somewhat of a warm feeling. A funeral is not a competition, time or place to speak of anything negative and hate-fueled. Its debasing to the love one we lost. If that's the reason you decide to attend a funeral . . . stay home.
Esperanza Ruiz-Morris, Fresno
Comments