Trump’s path | Letters to the editor, Sept. 16, 2018

Following the path blazed by Trump
Observe what rich people do and then do what they do. One of my favorite’s is Donald Trump. We need to go back some years . Try to buy an NFL franchise and get turned down because you have a reputation for stiffing people. OK, NFL makes my list. Bad mouth a black professional player and the NFL because he took a knee during the anthem to protest the treatment of blacks by police. Add black athletes to the list. Everyone knows Donald loves the flag because what country beside the U.S. would give you so many draft deferments for a mere brain spur? Time to put the flag on the list. Nike found out that in some cities on Earth people liked the football player and Nike more than Donald so you use the football player to help you sell shoes. Sales at Nike increase and you buy a 100 shares. See how simple that was by just understanding how Donald thinks. He could make some money also, but he has to understand how he thinks and that could give him another brain spur, and he has other things to do where he doesn’t have to think.
William Dattola, Clovis
Spay-neuter and rescue dogs, cats
Recently a dog was euthanized when a rescue was supposed to pick her up. Rescuers try hard to save animals they can, but they need to have organizations work with them and to not jump the gun. With all the animal lovers in this town we could do more. We could make Fresno a no-kill city. The coalition for pets & public safety a nonprofit organization of Los Angeles is a mobile spay clinic and has helped save 1000s of animals. One female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats in seven years. One female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs in six years. An estimated 6 to 8 million dogs and cats are euthanized in shelters each year. Millions more are abandoned, only to suffer on the streets from illness or injury before dying. Approximately 90 percent of dogs and puppies entering shelters are killed based on reports from 1,038 facilities across America. Free spaying and neutering prevents this from happening. The money used to euthanize could be used to offer this. The Fresno Bee could donate one day of newspapers sales and we could do this. Lets make our city a proud city.
Julie A. Ziegler, Fresno
No-cash-bail system has big challenges
The L.A.Times editorial article in the 9-5 Bee about how to make the new no-money-bail law work has several flaws. The article recommended, among other things:
• creating a huge new state-wide database that includes the accused’s race, gender, location, risk profile, etc.;
• evaluating risk-assessment tools that recommend who should be held and released. The tools would use artificial intelligence with a goal of eliminating various discriminations; and
• that county supervisors adjust budgets to cover the cost of implementing the law, including a text messaging system to remind the accused of court appearances.
Get real! Show me a recent large, state-created database that was rolled out seamlessly statewide, was on or under budget, and wasn’t delayed for extended periods. Who designs and programs this database, in what language, using what platform (Windows 10?) and equipment? Would the counties have any input? Who installs, operates, maintains, and upgrades it? Who pays for it? Who assures that the risk-assessment tools continue to be valid? Text messages are going to assure appearance?
The costs of the no-money-bail law will hit county budgets unless the Legislature covers them in the state’s annual budget using a yet to be determined methodology.
Mark J. Zoeller, Coarsegold
A veteran offers thanks to FPD, FAX
On Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m., I was given a ride home by the Fresno Police Department after missing the last FAX bus going southbound from Ashlan and Blackstone avenues. I would like to give proper recognition for this and also to the FAX employee who remembered me from a week ago as being a veteran from the Navy and and vice versa. Without the the help of these two brave individuals it would have been a horrible night for me, as the sun was setting on Fresno and I was at least a mile away from home with my groceries. I would like to give a proud salute and a wholehearted thank you to these individuals for going above and beyond and doing the right thing while while performing a very thankless job. My 10-year-old daughter Judy thanks you and thank you again for helping a homeless veteran get back on his feet. God bless.
Michael Gardineer, Fresno
Comments