Obama and contempt | Letters to the editor, Sept. 15, 2018

Obama shows contempt for laws
Obama at a college last week encouraged and even called the employees in the White House working against our president as unsung heroes. Can’t believe an ex-president would say such a thing. Is it not treason to encourage people to work against a president elected by the people? I will be surprised if my view that conflicts with Obama and liberals will be printed, but if you get to read this I am astonished at Obama’s so blatantly showing his contempt for our laws and government. What would he have done if Bush had done what Obama is doing now? I can only believe that Bush would be behind bars. Obama acted like a dictator. He didn’t ask Congress to approve his open-border policy and have thousands of illegals brought here. He didn’t have Congress approve planeloads of cash sent to the Middle East. He did not ask Congress for billions sent to Africa for building oil wells when he stopped the drilling for oil here. The list goes on and on. Ex-president should be held accountable for his deep state coup against the USA!
Olene Stilwell, Fresno
Get ready to vote on Nov. 6
To Voters of CD-22: I am writing on Sept. 6, two months before the mid-terms. Vote, vote, vote on Nov. 6! It is time to get down to brass tacks, and vote our interests! First, on the subject of health care, the Republican/Nunes health-care plans stop protecting people with pre-existing conditions as they try to get insurance. Nunes’ constituents will die if they can’t access affordable health care. And remember older voters, in my first letter I pointed out the huge cuts to Medicare that Nunes supports. Second, let’s talk about our horrible air pollution. Trump/Nunes is undermining the clean power plan and the vehicle mileage standards that were going into effect. So CD-22 constituents will die from dirtier air, not to mention paying more for gas to operate their low mileage cars. Finally, how about voting for someone who actually respects his constituents, even those who disagree with him. It is time to vote for Andrew Janz to be our congressman in CD-22. He supports affordable health care for all, real solutions to our water problems, and addressing our air problems through renewable energy.
Joleen Siebert, Reedley
Vote for Dems is a vote for mess
If Californians want more of the same from our state government – high taxes, crime that has engulfed us, no water for agriculture, and the steady march towards socialism – vote in November for the two candidates who are backed by Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi, TJ Cox and Andrew Janz. In addition they both promise to bring water to the Central Valley and health care to everyone with their immediate clout. The Democrats in California have really helped us with those issues these past eight years. But if you don’t want two more Pelosi, Feinstein, and Schumer lackeys, vote for both of our great Republican incumbents and John Cox for governor.
Michael Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
Replace McClintock with Morse
Trump must go. There are not enough adjectives/adverbs to describe his behavior: bizarre, outrageous, dangerous, treasonous, childish, abusive, incomprehensible, atrocious, incongruous, incompetent, tasteless, thoughtless . . . Of course, there will always be people who defend Trump no matter what, just as there were people who loved the music Nero was fiddling as Rome burned. It seems that one of these “support Trump no matter what” people is our very own District 4 Congressional Representative Tom McClintock. But, happily, we the people of District 4 have a great alternative to Tom McClintock in the November election. Forget about the labels: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Progressive – candidate Jessica Morse is the voice of reason for our district. Check out her positions on the things that matter: health care, environment, the economy, Social Security, Medicare, education, immigration, gun safety. The people in this district are smart, sensible, caring people, and I know that Jessica Morse will be their choice as their congressional representative in the November election versus our incumbent, Trump-loving Tom McClintock.
Carole Moore, Coarsegold
