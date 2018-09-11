Utilities and wildfire costs | Letters to the editor, Sept. 11, 2018

On utilities and costs of wildfires
Through the inexcusable carelessness of utility companies, billions of dollars in losses occurred. Lives were lost, many homes and businesses were lost, and the taxpayer costs of fighting the fires was massive. Now “our” representatives want to absolve the utilities of responsibility and have the people/ratepayers pick up that cost as well.
Legislators claim that they can’t let PG&E, et al, go bankrupt, that we need them. While we certainly need utilities, we don’t by definition need PG&E or any other specific utility. If they were to go bankrupt, the assets would still exist and power would be delivered without interruption; most likely by a more responsible business.
Even if a case could be made for keeping certain irresponsible utilities in business, that does not explain the necessity of total absolution. It is extremely important that those at fault pay for their transgressions. It is imperative that the share holders pay. If so, there will be substantial repercussions, and major changes in the way business is done. If the cost if borne by ratepayers, there is little to no incentive to change, and similar disasters will occur again and again. Please contact Gov. Brown to ask he veto SB901.
John Buford, Hanford
Nunes is accountable to voters
The letter from Ms. Lafferty of Visalia appears to be dictated by (Devin) Nunes. Good try, no fly. California is the 6th largest economy in the world. A surplus of $9 billion, indicating that the government is being effectively managed. California added jobs at a faster pace than the national average. The idea that California has been damaged by liberal control is an “alternate fact.” Hillary has been investigated by agencies and Congress for years at a cost of about 30 million taxpayer dollars, and they have found nothing criminal. Now, about honesty. Trump has made more than 4,000 false or misleading claims since he has been in office. Then you have Nunes, whose job is supposed to be overseeing the executive branch, abetting his misconduct!
Nunes’ standpoint on immigration? Silence! His standpoint on significant Valley tariffs? Silence! His standpoint on the travesty of families being torn apart at the border? Silence! His willingness to discuss issues with his opponent, Andrew Janz, via a debate? Silence! His last town hall meeting for his constituents, 2010. What is he really doing for CA-22? I have heard a complaint blaming the CA Democrats for the lack of Nunes’ accomplishments. He is accountable. Vote him out.
Peggy Gray, Clovis
Look to the divine, not human
Secularization will be a growing theme in the years and decades to come. It isn’t because people are losing faith in God, but that they are losing faith in the institutions of religion, by example, to represent the true nature of God. Many people are moving away from institutions that were once regarded as models of faith to be emulated, but now with growing scandals in both Catholic and Protestant churches the weakness of these institutions has been exposed. The authority of the church is now in question. Where do people go from here? They need look no further than to look to the true nature of God alone. God is love, and if we emulate that model in the truest sense of the word, God will always be with us.
Gary Dashjian, Clovis
When to go to bed, then start school
In regard to Taryn Luna, “Later start times for schools in California gain steam in Legislature” published Aug. 25: She makes claims of the controversial arguments possessed on starting middle and high schools at a later time. In agreement of Sen. Anthony Portantino, bringing back the proposal and stating the facts and evidence of the bill being passed. Simply refers to research conducted by the University of Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated, “Later start times improves student health.” It’s proven that as growing individuals we need a certain amount of sleep to enhance our daily activities, especially with learning for seven to eight hours a day.
In disagreement of the passing bill, O’Donnell, a former middle and high school teacher . Claims that kids should be set an earlier bedtime. Many red flags are risen due to this statement. You don’t know what these kids’ lives are like. There are millions of kids out there with different situations and by changing their bedtime might not be as easy as O’Donnell refers it to be.
Amelia Vitale, Fresno
