Land along Kings River | Letters to the editor, Sept. 10, 2018

The Kings River Conservancy’s board is supportive of the county’s plans for the lower Kings River included in the general plan for 2020-40. KRC agrees agricultural production, open space, wildlife and fauna, and recreation in and on the Kings River area need to be preserved. Proscribed quarrying benefits private enterprises and the local economy. KRC has contributed labor and financial support of a new county park, all-access trails at North Riverside, promotion and protection of the local fishery, and control of invasive species. KRC maintains restrooms, and removes graffiti and trash. New projects underway include a nature preserve and educational center, a school program, and a Sanger river access point.
There will be greater challenges in the next 20 years. The extension of the 180 freeway and the future closure of older quarries will require the county’s vigilance and planning. There is evidence of greater public demand for recreation on the Kings from all parts of our community. The KRC looks forward to working with the county on these challenges and opportunities and hopes the improved strength of the county will enable it to participate even more as a partner in our mutual aspirations for the Kings.
Vernon Crowder, Fresno
Wait for new leader to take office
Does it seem right to overturn an existing trade deal and make a new one with the outgoing leader of a neighbor? After all – the people of Mexico just voted to change political direction entirely. Would another couple of months matter? Just asking.
David Grubbs, Fresno
Trump is a key part of ‘our country’
This is in response to the Aug. 31 letter regarding John McCain’s service record and President Trump’s absence of military service. How soon we forget. When P. Bush could pilot a fighter plane, people tried to sweep it under the carpet and say it was no big deal. With P. Clinton it wasn’t any big deal that he was a draft dodger and fled to Canada to keep from servicing “our” country. Now I ask you, how many years did P. Obama serve in the military! I do not agree with the comment President Trump made about McCain but I think any military person who has served in a war zone is a hero. Have you ever wished you hadn’t said something! Are you so prefect! You trash P. Trump every chance you get, but have you looked in your own mirror? You even trash the people who voted for him. You don’t like the things he says, but you want freedom of speech. What! Just for yourself. At least he is trying to help “our” country. What are you trying to do to help “our” country?
Carrie Bubenik, Sanger
High drama, plus there’s nukes
Have I got this straight? If The New York Times’ Editorial Board (Fresno Bee 8/31) is correct, our POTUS has exhorted evangelical ministers to violate federal law by imploring them to “openly support him from the pulpit.” Additionally, it is alleged that he slandered the Democrats in saying that they will be responsible for a “deluge of violence and anarchy loosed upon the world” if the Republicans should lose the midterm elections and the evangelical leaders do not rally his supporters to his defense. “The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable.”
Trump’s voice is the only politician’s in the current scenario advocating lawbreaking and encouraging a breakdown of the civil order should he lose. Added to an ongoing litany of impeachable offenses, what will it take for this legislature to do their duty, call the game and introduce impeachment proceedings? Maybe it would be preferable to invoke the 25th Amendment, asserting that the president is mentally incapacitated and unable to perform his duties. This farcical display is reminiscent of Gilbert and Sullivan, with the added drama of nuclear weapons. Is anybody home in the capitol? Can we get hold of the cavalry? We are in such trouble here.
Harriette Wagner, Fresno
