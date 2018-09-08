MAGA’s new meaning | Letters to the editor, Sept. 8, 2018

There’s new meaning behind MAGA
Whenever I see someone wearing their Trump baseball hat, I hope they realize it now stand for: My Attorney Got Arrested.
Sex problems go beyond the church
I believe that current criticism of sex and the Catholic Church is unfair. I believe that the sex problems are much deeper and exist throughout our society. The church leaders are attempting to correct a problem that is more pervasive than one church. Women are fighting against sexual problems and I believe that women are basically fighting the same battle: Persons using sex to influence, and control, another person.
Charles F. Nelsen, Oakhurst
Calls out cartoon for poor taste
Your cartoon on the editorial page showing President Trump spitting on McCain’s grave was way over the line. That kind of garbage belongs in the trash. Your readers deserve better than that.
Justin Robinson, Fresno
Diana Rowe, Fresno
Fine arts or ammo for schools?
I was sorry to learn from an article in The Bee that “the Clovis Way” includes Clovis Unified using money it received to help foster children, homeless children and English learners to pay for ammunition and weapons for its so-called police force. You can imagine the danger to students and staff and the ensuing uproar if a gun was actually discharged and injured or killed someone. I use the phrase “so-called” because my understanding is that the school’s police force is not empowered to make arrests. They have to call upon either the Clovis Police Department or the Fresno Police Department for that service, if it is needed. Clovis argues that spending $1.5 million on its own police department somehow is the most effective way of providing a positive school culture for these needy youth. Mentoring and tutoring, exposure to the cultural arts: those provide a positive school culture. A district weaponized police force? Decidedly negative, and perhaps representative of prejudicial feelings about the population they are supposed to serve.
Francine M. Farber, Fresno
Comments