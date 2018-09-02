Sounding off on Nunes-Janz race | Letters to the editor, Sept. 2, 2018

He can see the future for Nunes
If Devin Nunes is fortunate enough to win re-election and if the Democrats take control of Congress, Mr. Nunes will spend his next term in front of committees, answering for previous transgressions.
Alfred Leal, Fresno
Nunes ‘shreds’ our government
Devin Nunes has shredded the truth since he ran for school board, saying protect the farm that was never in danger. His recent vote on tax relief for the wealthy created an unsustainable deficit, giving conservatives a rally cry to throw the old, infirm and poor on the trash heap like wrinkled rinds, as FDR joked about his critics of Social Security. Trump tariffs will shred agricultural markets that took years to develop and may never return. However, his recent ad against the gas tax shows his true colors. He doesn’t believe in a republican form of government. I’d ask him why he’s even running since he said our elected representatives have no right to pass taxes, a belief as Lincoln said during his 1861 inaugural address means only anarchy or despotism is all that’s left.
Keith A. Ensminger, Merced
Nunes made no contact at all
In The Bee (Aug. 24) letter from Diana Cox, “Nunes gives personal touch,” I had a different experience several years ago. As a longtime board member for Sierra Unified School District, I traveled to Washington, D.C. during spring break to see my daughter and son-in-law who were working in D.C. I also planned to visit Devin Nunes regarding U.S. Forest Reserve funding for rural schools like Sierra Unified. I assumed that he would not be in, so I presented a position paper from our board to his office staff and my card with all my contact information. I never heard from him or his staff. No letter, no calls, nothing. Maybe he needs to be replaced this November.
Stan Neal, Auberry
On free speech and Devin Nunes
It has now been over seven months since my congressman blocked me on both his government and campaign Facebook pages. What did I do to be cast aside so callously? I thought we were so close, especially since I attended every town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Devin Nunes since 2010. There must be some misunderstanding. Maybe Devin just didn’t understand that comment I made in response to his California gas tax post last January. I only pointed out that we badly needed the gas tax to repair/upgrade our infrastructure, and, since he supported the Republican tax plan that disproportionately affected Californians, a plan that was not supported by his CA GOP colleagues Reps. Issa and Rohrabacher, I didn’t understand why he would be concerned about a relatively small gas tax. I got dumped for that one comment?
I now understand two things. Rep. Nunes appears to have violated my right of free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and I will be voting for someone with more integrity and a greater commitment to his constituents on Nov. 6th; I will be voting for Andrew Janz.
Patrick Kelly, Clovis
Time to drain the local swamp
I loved The Fresno Bee’s cartoon depiction of the three political associates of the deplorable Republican president who have recently been found guilty of felonious acts. The Republican president is, in fact, draining the swamp — his own swamp. It’s classic irony and totally predictable.
Our own CA-22 congressman lives in that swamp. His unwavering loyalty to a president that is “an unindicted co-conspirator” in campaign finance violations, and possibly worse, is grounds for him to be voted out of a job.
I invite everyone in CA-22 to stop listening to what Devin Nunes says and watch his behavior. He is like the bandit who promises to stop stealing but continues to rob his neighbors. He is like the wolf that pledges protection for the hen house but roasts chicken at night.
We have a real chance to restore this district’s political integrity by electing Andrew Janz in November. Mr. Janz has declined corporate money during his campaign so he can be accountable to the people of the Valley. Andrew Janz cares about issues that affect the Central Valley. He wants to see everyone have the same economic and social opportunities at achieving their American dream.
Patrick Macmillan, Fresno
Missing in action on key Valley issues
Everything is costing more. Food in restaurants, and grocery stores all show higher prices. Republicans are quick to blame the increases on the “living wage” movement. Increasing the hourly minimum wage causes prices to increase. There is some logic to that argument. However, where are the Republicans in regard to the Trump tariffs? Where is the criticism to something that has a far greater impact? We import almost everything other than food. Everything is increasing due to tariffs. The Republican party has been hijacked by a emotionally immature individual. What happened to the leadership that prized fiscal responsibility, and constitutional adherence?
During the Bush administration, a bipartisan immigration bill was agreed upon, but then killed by Republicans. Where was Rep. Nunes? Did he speak out against the tariffs or push for immigration reform? Has he supported any legislation to lessen the destruction from climate change? Has he asked his constituents if they need medical care, clean water, clean air or better transportation? Devin has failed to take stands beneficial to his district. Like the Republican party, Nunes decided to “party on” with political donations. Like Hunter Duncan, Devin needs to address the misappropriation of his funds. Vote for Andrew Janz.
Bill Osak, Visalia
Need to look into Janz’s won-loss record
Your article in last Sunday’s Insight was just great. Your plans give readers something to look forward to. Can’t wait until Rory et al look under Janz’s fingernails and share with us all the gritty details of the cases he has lost, why the Bay Area is meddling in our politics through his campaign (what business is it of the Silicon billionaires and does he keep the outsider’s money?), what will he owe those people of the elite class who have no investment in our Valley, and much more. It seems to me attorneys always have something to hide and it takes real journalists to ferret it out.
By the way, the photo of the newsroom sends the wrong message. All of the five cubicles should be vacant, not just the one. It gives the impression that the news is getting gleaned from the internet. Readers can do that. Those seats should be empty with the journalists out digging up the news.
Part II: Dr. Fiala seems to be living on the planet Utopia. The UC system alone grinds out more left-wingers than the local chicken processing plant and has been doing so since the 1920s when it embraced the eugenics movement (now operating under the guise of Planned Parenthood) and so much more with much enthusiasm. The good Dr. is cherry picking data. Dear friends of mine who graduated from the UC collective in the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s all have what is known as the Berkeley brain (there is one exception). If you talk social issues with one, you have spoken with all, as they move along in lock step. So sad. And, they are all so righteous and closed mind. Even sadder.
Scott Alston, Tulare
Make leaders accountable again
After reading the two excellent articles in The Fresno Bee by Marek Warszawski (Aug. 19) and Rory Appleton (Aug. 26) about Devin Nunes, my takeaway is as follows: 1. After all his years in office and as chair of the intelligence committee, Nunes must know the Constitution requires House members act as a check on the executive branch not protect the president. 2. Misuse of campaign funds for personal use such as the purchase of sports tickets and trips to Vegas can be deemed as illegal. 3. The need for a petition filed in Sacramento Superior Court asking that “farmer” be removed from the description of Devin Nunes on the California ballot as false and misleading appears to be a character flaw of Mr. Nunes in view that he is not a farmer. All this is evidence that Nunes, a career politician, believes he is now above the law. It makes one wonder if he is getting closer to the threshold qualifying him for the chant made popular by this administration, “Lock him up.” In any event lets “make representatives accountable again” Vote Andrew Janz in November.
Ray Cortez, Fresno
