Where is Devin Nunes? | Letters to the editor for Aug. 27, 2018

This DMV office does it right
The Aug. 10 article about the DMV offices in California was indeed very good, but .... I wonder if the CA government could be induced to take a good look at the small DMV office in Mariposa. My wife had to renew her driver’s license and in order not having to wait too long, we drove over there early and arrived at quarter to 7. More than an hour to wait for the opening of that office. We were the first ones. Within the next hour a lot more people did join us outside and by 8 o’clock there was quite a long line waiting to be taken care of. That small office was overfilled with so many people. Mywife and I could not believe that during the time my wife was taking her test, it was about an hour, that most of these people were already gone. I did not take any test and could watch the organization nicely. I am telling you that the attitude of the office staff was very customer-service friendly and very efficient. All things were running so smooth that it is hard to believe that other DMVs have such profound problems. We always meet people from Bass Lake, Coarsegold and Oakhurst.
Horst Pokorra, Oakhurst
Just asking, where is Devin Nunes?
Has anyone seen Devin Nunes (CA22) lately? The alleged congressional “representative” of our beautiful Valley and agricultural community has been missing in action – except to those willing to pay to see him at a secret location, often not in his district. The rest of us (his everyday constituents) hear rumors of his existence only through KMJ’s Ray Appleton, one of two media outlets still throwing Nunes soft non-question questions. To get through as a regular constituent is an impossibility because of very tight screening process while Nunes is on the air. The second media outlet is Fox, especially Sean Hannity. Oh, I forgot a third outlet: Nunes’ own podcast, blog and mailers that tout him as an American “hero” because he is working toward removing the very fake “deep state.” He’s never in either of his offices (that we pay for). Recently police were called as a Fresno Bee reporter attempted to gain access to the Clovis office! Additionally, his Team Nunes hat is made in China. Nunes: Come out of hiding before we put your likeness on milk containers. Face your constituents. Debate your opponent, Andrew Janz. And, since we pay your salary, do it for free.
Doreen Nagle Confino, Fresno
Writer up front: ‘Nunes is my hero’
I rarely manage to pick up The Bee because we cannot get it reliably delivered out here, but the last three issues I have seen were all anti-Nunes, including one issue which included an offensive, large, multi-paneled cartoon making fun of his committees’ investigation.
And yesterday (Aug. 19) Warszawski kept up the practice. Ignored completely by him was the amazing service Nunes has done for our country in helping to expose the swamp in Washington while the Democrats want nothing more than to cover it up. Is that the problem with The Bee? Does it just want to cover up the swamp?
Nunes is my hero and in my opinion one of the most significant congressmen in a long time. I very much applaud him for standing up against the incredible forces trying to silence him from exposing the truth.
David Deeken, Ahwahnee
Collusion, or sincere opinion?
T.C. Morgan’s letter (”Questions united effort by press,” Aug. 19) presents a novel thesis: that the hundreds of recent editorials nationwide in defense of press freedoms amounts to little more than “collusion” among presumptive Democrats.
Well. This is your dictionary, reminding you that the word “collusion” in both legal and common parlance refers to secret and often-illegal attempts by individuals to deceive or defraud a third party. As the editorials in question were neither secretive, deceptive or lawless, one can only assume that Morgan’s proofreader nodded off during an episode of “Fox and Friends.” Believe me, I sympathize.
However, congratulations are in order. For more than two decades, Morgan’s letters to The Bee have faithfully championed the conspiracy theories of others, in a sustained campaign of impotent malignity. Yet now, in The Bee’s very pages, Morgan has achieved the rare feat of referring to the act of conspiracy itself, in a purely theoretical sense.
Scott Hatfield, Fresno
