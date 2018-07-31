Democrats’ predicament: Letters to the editor, July 31, 2018

When it went bad for Democrats
The political cartoon from the Lexington Herald Leader (The Bee, July 24) was a perfect depiction of the predicament of “moderate” Democrats: A superbly ignorant young woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a goofy old socialist who would have been the Democrats’ standard bearer in 2016 but for Hillary’s machinations, have put the last nail in the coffin of “your father’s Democratic party.” But there was a cancer cell that started the process of decline and fall a long time ago: The Demos support of abortion, never wavering and boundless.
In the 1961 film Judgment at Nuremberg, a Nazi defendant asks a judge, “When did it come to this?” The judge responds, “The first time you condemned an innocent person to death.”
There are really no “moderate” Democrats under any platform that condemns the innocent to death. One would have to go back to the Kennedy era, not much farther, to find them.
Roberta Genini, Fresno
Ten Commandments a la Trump
President Donald Trump has just returned from the top of Mt. Sinai with the following revised version of the Ten Commandments:
1.Thou shalt lie. 2. Thou shalt conspire with our enemies and reject our lifelong allies. 3. Thou shalt give to the wealthy and take from the poor. 4. Thou shalt assault women. 5. Thou shalt kidnap the children of asylum-seeking refugees – a universal right – and separate them from their children. 6.Thou shalt insult the families of fallen military heroes while dodging service to country. 7. Thou shalt ridicule the handicapped. 8. Thou shalt commit adultery. 9. Thou shalt destroy the environment for profit. 10. Thou shalt "lead" through bullying, name-calling, fear and racism.
AMEN !
Patti Helling, Fresno
Trash along road dirties home
Saddened, shocked, appalled: That is how I felt recently as I drove Highway 41 through Fresno. I can’t believe how much trash and litter is there. This is our home; why do people just throw trash out the window? This isn’t rocket science. Our city leaders should figure out a way to clean this up. God only knows our taxes are high enough and our multibillion-dollar surplus should be more than ample to pay for this. Get some of these prisoners off their duffs and put them to work cleaning up our highways. The same with those on welfare ... if they were all put to work, even for three to four hours a day, we could actually regain pride in our city. Please Fresno, stop being pigs and take care of our home.
Kathryn Nemeth, Fresno
Democrats need to focus on real task
Can we kill it? Make people sicker? Make people more miserable? Make them more desperate? The Trump presidency has cabinet members spending their days trying to do exactly that. Please, Democrats, don’t argue over whether college should be free! Don’t argue whether every age-old rule favoring one sex over another should be instantly abolished! That’s quibbling over which dessert to serve on the Titanic!
Please, just work at getting the present president and the whole horrid swamp of family and cabinet under control! We need a strong determined DEMOCRATIC House of Representatives and Senate! That is is the foremost job of the Democratic party this November! Fight that Trump’s crowd that wants to end responsible parenthood. Fight that the endangered animals, Alaskan & native lands, fragile ecosystems only exist for some rich Trumpeter to make a dime off destroying them. Argue that order will be restored to our border crossings (major increases in the numbers of lawyers, judges etc. needed to properly hear refugee cases as is prescribed by our constitution and laws) and not by ripping babies from their mothers’ arms. Argue that a socially blackmailed president allows the giant iceberg of Russia to ruin us!
Sylvia J. Woodburne, Fresno
Comments