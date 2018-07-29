Letters to the editor for July 29, 2018

Battle begins in the computer lab
Congratulations on the great article by Andrew Fiala. I keep saying every time the military displays their newest armory that, hello: this war is not being fought on the battlefield. It is being fought by computer. Thank you for this great article.
Carol Doudna, Coarsegold
Valadao’s ag support questioned
In a recent email to constituents, Rep. (David) Valadao (R-Hanford) claims the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which he supported, will create 975,000 jobs throughout the United States and 111,108 jobs in California.
But how many of these jobs will be created in the 21 st congressional district? Consider also, the effect President Trump’s proposed tariffs will have on dairy products, almonds and walnuts. Hundreds of jobs tied to our major source of employment, agriculture, will be lost.
As a member of a 4th generation farming family, I am concerned that Representative Valadao will not represent the interest of my family or other farmers. Why? Because he almost always votes as Speaker Paul Ryan tells him; and he consistently supports policies that do harm to the majority of the voters in his district.
His opponent in the 2018 election, TJ Cox, has a record as a businessman and an entrepreneur with ties to and interests in the agricultural community. Rather than send out misleading emails about what he has done, TJ will work for policies that represent the needs of the Valley farmer, such as water and trade.
Jacqueline Lowe, Hanford
Governor’s action worth 94 cents
Last week, our workaholic Governor Moonbeam Brown took time from his busy schedule to sign into law AB 216. This piece of bedrock legislation will likely go down in the top 10 all time legislative accomplishments’ the governor has completed in his multiple years of office.
For those not familiar with AB 216, this law will provide all absentee voters in the state of California with a pre-postage paid envelope to return their completed ballots to be tallied.
We are told that this landmark legislation was necessary due to the huge amount of citizens that do not take part in the election process because they cannot afford to purchase a first-class stamp to mail their ballot in. Do the math. 47cents x 2 (1 primary and 1 general election a year) is 94 cents!
How visionary is it that our governor had the foresight to step in and address this dire problem? All I can say is, you’re the best! Never too busy to give a guy hand out.
And don’t forget to vote YES on Prop. 6 to repeal Brown’s gas tax and DMV increases. Remember, MB’s paying the postage!
Carl Pederson, Fresno
Police had to shoot due to danger
Regarding the Parkway Inn shootout, here is the bottom line: The shooter was an imminent threat to the life and limb of unarmed victims. His mother claims that he was a good man and that law enforcement did not have to kill him. But it is the duty of peace officers to protect the safety and security of the community , not that of the perpetrator of threat. Cops are employed to put their lives in harm’s way when they go to work, more than most of the rest of us. They are trained to prevent their own life’s danger during their shifts so they may return home to their families alive and well; then go back out and do the same job each day. So, no, there was no other alternative after being fired upon to merely injure an arm or leg of the lethal criminal. Crime has consequences and not positive for all, but good for most.
Daniel E. Woo, Fresno
