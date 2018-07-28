Letters to the editor for July 28, 2018

Fresno drivers are indeed horrible
Oh my, I thought I was the only one that felt Fresno drivers are horrible. And now I find out from Quote Wizard that they indeed are. What a relief. I tell my husband all the time that Fresnans receive their driver’s licenses in a box of Fruit Loops. I have driven in a lot of countries and yes there are crazies everywhere. Some of my pet peeves are:
▪ Entering the freeway at 40 miles a hour.
Driving in the left lane at 35 mph in a 40-mph zone and refusing to move over. Passing me and than cutting me off to make the off-ramp, while there is plenty of room behind me, and oh yes the lovely cell phone.
Some of the reasons that people drive so horribly is that parents can teach their own kids to drive, instead of going to a driving school, and that driving here is a right and not a privilege.
Fortunately I practice meditation and I am 99 percent free of road rage. But sometimes I wish them to another planet and than think, “Ah, it’s Fresno, they don’t know any better.”
Ada Voskamp-Mazzeo, Fresno
Problem is the bureaucracy
Over the last century, Americans allowed the federal government to swell to exactly what the nation’s founders wanted to prevent. Its bureaucracies represent the bloated centrist ideology the founders avoided in their revolution. Some 650 plus bureaucracies filled with unelected managers restrict citizens, enforce ideological regulations, and manage their courts, prosecuting citizens who break their capricious rules. Isn’t it about time to rectify that? The California EPA is more efficient than the federal EPA.
Need some bureaucrat examples? How about Holder, Clapper, Brennen, Comey, McCabe, Strozok, Page, Ohr, Rosenstein:
▪ DOJ is a political weapon; citizen safety and law enforcement is compromised..
▪ NSA/DNI is a spy agency on U.S. citizens, not real security menaces.
▪ Invented propaganda is parlayed through media to deflect, discredit or defame on bureaucratic whim, e.g. Russian uranium sale, Steele dossier, FISA court disclosures.
▪ VA, home loans, medical devices are buried in “red tape” and mismanaged.
▪ A "broken immigration system" is never fixed.
Keep following the news and opinion writers whose collectivist Democrat/RINO Republican talking points are the primary content of tedious writing, and you’ll elect the very fools who will take your freedom, redistribute your funds and make us as inefficient as Germany's refugee population.
Gary W. Smith, Lemoore
NFL players and the national anthem
I suggest all NFL players be required to stay in the locker room during the national anthem. Unless the “Entire team stands & crosses their hearts” as required by this suggestion. Violations will restrict the team from being seen during the national anthem for the rest of the season.
Donald Warner, Fresno
