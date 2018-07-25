Letters to the editor for July 25, 2018

Watch out or he’ll crash
(President) Donald Trump is back-pedaling so fast he will fall off his tricycle.
Ann Pardini, Fresno
A country now in crisis
We are now truly a country in crisis. The president is a Russian pawn, assisting Vladimir Putin to dismantle the established world order. This is treason, a flagrant failure of the president to uphold his oath of office to protect America and the Constitution. Instead, Trump is assisting an aggressive foreign power to weaken our alliances and attack our democratic election system.
Trump’s alternate reality is unacceptable. Congress must now act to protect the Mueller investigation and to ensure that the president and his henchmen are not above the law. Now, more than ever, the impeachment process must be a real consideration and the indictment of the president is a distinct possibility. Loyalty to country must be placed above loyalty to party.
The president’s behavior has become increasingly erratic. He has attacked our national values, our constitutional principles and our free election system. As a free nation, we must now act to save our national integrity and our nation’s moral compass. The Congress must issue a statement of censure to counter the president’s aberrant behavior and to protect America from an internal assault the likes of which we have never before seen.
Alan Berg, Clovis
Offering a two-state solution
Proposition 3: Removed from the ballot by judges who know better than us. Well, let’s try for two! Top to bottom, right down I-5. We could zig to the ocean above San Diego. This would put us in the perfect description of our residence. Conservatives to the right, and liberals to the left. If the liberals don’t like it, they can move back to San Jose. Liberals can move their Train to 101. We can build Temperance Flat and bill the liberals for the salmon water. We won’t have welfare, so “they” will all move west. Why don’t we make them their own country! If I need to use my passport to see the Golden Gate Bridge, that’s fine with me. I can’t wait.
Bill Hoffrage, Madera
A call out for a hero
As I watch my beautiful America being torn apart by a menacing, emotionally unstable bully, I have come to realize that I need a hero. Someone like Indiana Jones, Oprah Winfrey, or Crusader Rabbit who will pick up the fallen gauntlet of truth and justice, leading the frightened, befuddled masses to victory over the purveyors of hate and greed. Great Britain had Winston Churchill, Animal House had John Belushi, and Canada has Dudley Do Right of the Mounties. I stand poised and eager to enter the fray. Where is my hero? I need a hero.
Mac Mechem, Fresno
When a dollar is worth less than its paper
As adults it is nice to come across those times when it pays to have an education. This note is in response to a CNBC article, “Fed Chairman Powell says crypto currencies present big risks to investors” by Fred Imbert, published July 18, 2018 @CNBC.com.
In the bullet points there is a quote by Chairman Powell: “There are investor and consumer protection issues as well.” The Fed chairman said crypto currencies are not real currencies because they have no intrinsic value.
Anyone who has an education knows that the Federal Reserve is in no way tied to the U.S. government, and is nothing but a powerful lobby of bankers that creates and disseminates the U.S. currency through the creation of debt. The U.S. dollar has no gold to back it up, and therefore according to Chairman Powell, using his own flawed logic, “is not a real currency” because the dollar has no intrinsic value. The fact is, that the dollar is worth less than the paper it is printed on.
I could go on further to discuss the double think employed daily by government and corporations, but I will leave that for another publication.
Greg Rodriguez, Clovis
