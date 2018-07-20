Letters to the Editor for Monday, July 23, 2018

Time has come for Community Choice Energy
I was inspired reading about the “EnVision at Loma Vista” solar homes going up on Shaw and Highland Avenues (July 12). I applaud De Young Properties for setting this example for other builders. We need more developments like this. Clean, renewable energy is the future.
One powerful way we could accelerate access to energy sources that are cleaner, greener, and more local is if our city formed a Community Choice Energy agency. About 20 Community Choice agencies around the state now serve millions of Californians with smart energy programs. Community Choice helps create local renewable energy projects and jobs. It only makes sense to clean our air, lower our greenhouse gas emissions and save money on our electricity bills. We need Community Choice Energy in the Central Valley.
Destiny Rodriguez, Sanger
Taxpayers shouldn’t finance abortion pills
In a recent issue of The Bee there was a letter from Marci Lopez of Fresno stating why a university should offer abortion pills. Her reasoning was that it was time consuming and sometimes inconvenient for women to leave campus to obtain abortion services. That is one of the most absurd statements that I have ever heard! Does this same woman not leave campus to commit the act that creates the life that she then wants to destroy? Or is she committing this act on campus? If a new life is inconvenient this woman should take steps necessary to not create this life that she then wants to kill.
Colleges are financed by taxpayers. Perhaps these taxpayers do not want their tax money used to kill innocent babies. I know that I do not!
Bonnie Lindgren, Kingsburg
Will our GOP reps confront Trump?
The refusal of our local Republican members of Congress to stand up to President Donald Trump’s words and actions siding with Russia and Vladimir Putin over our many American intelligence agencies is simply outrageous.
Their non-action makes them complicit in what former CIA Director John Brennan describes as Trump’s “treasonous conduct.” Even Fox News anchors found the president’s comments “disgraceful and disgusting.”
The continued refusal of Representative Jeff Denham, Tom McClintock, Devin Nunes and David Valadao to speak out against the president’s weak, shocking and shameful conduct adds another reason for the voters to send them packing in November.
Howard K. Watkins, Fresno
Nunes’ silence is deafening
With all of the chaoscreated by the President Trump denying Russian involvement in our elections, where is Rep. Devin Nunes? Why haven’t we heard from the leader of the House Intelligence Committee?
Other prominent Republicans (Sen. Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. John McCain) have spoken out against Trump and in support of our country’s 17 intelligence agencies. These agencies all agreed the Russians have been trying to influence our system.
What does Nunes have to say? Shouldn’t he be speaking up, standing up, actually leading? Once again, he is silent. And his silence is not a lack of opinion, it is a clear statement, once again he chooses to spend our tax dollars blindly supporting an unfit president and ignoring the Valley’s needs. Vote him out!
Betty Cornelisen and Jenny Gaede, Fresno
